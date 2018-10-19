This week, Shepard Fairey—the contemporary street artist from Charleston, SC best known for his Obama “Hope” poster—launched his new mobile app, “DAMAGED,” with VRt Ventures and Juxtapoz magazine.
As stated in the press release, guests gathered in the Lower East Side of Manhattan to “step inside Shepard’s largest solo exhibit to date through the app’s VR functionality.” Check out some photos in the gallery.
Photo: VRt Ventures
Contemporary Street Artist Shepard Fairey Launches New Mobile App "Damaged"
6 photos Launch gallery
Contemporary Street Artist Shepard Fairey Launches New Mobile App "Damaged"
1. Shepard Fairey has a launch party for his new mobile app, "Damaged"Source:VRt Ventures 1 of 6
2. Guests gather at Shepard Fairey's mobile app launch party.Source:VRt Ventures 2 of 6
3. Shepard Fairey has a launch party for his new mobile app, "Damaged"Source:VRt Ventures 3 of 6
4. Guests check out Fairey's new mobile app.Source:VRt Ventures 4 of 6
5. Shepard Fairey has a launch party for his new mobile app, "Damaged"Source:VRt Ventures 5 of 6
6. Shepard Fairey has a launch party for his new mobile app, "Damaged"Source:VRt Ventures 6 of 6
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED