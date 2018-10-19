Contemporary Street Artist Shepard Fairey Launches New Mobile App “Damaged”

This week, Shepard Fairey—the contemporary street artist from Charleston, SC best known for his Obama “Hope” poster—launched his new mobile app, “DAMAGED,” with VRt Ventures and Juxtapoz magazine.

As stated in the press release, guests gathered in the Lower East Side of Manhattan to “step inside Shepard’s largest solo exhibit to date through the app’s VR functionality.” Check out some photos in the gallery.

Photo: VRt Ventures