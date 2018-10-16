There’s nothing DJ Khaled wouldn’t do for his son, so it’s no surprise that he went above and beyond for Asahd as he turned two over the weekend. The baller tot’s circus-themed kids day came complete with a ferris wheel, stilt walkers, and petting zoo.
In true mogul fashion, the two-year-old also launched his very first initiative as a part of the We The Best Foundation. The program aims to enrich the lives of the next generation from childhood to adulthood. CEO Derek Jeter donated a $100,000 check on behalf of the Marlins, stroller company Cybex donated $10,000 and over 250 youth from different community organizations were in attendance. Check out Asahd’s big day in the gallery.
Photo: Getty
Asahd Khaled's 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid's Dream
Asahd Khaled's 2nd Birthday Party Was Every Kid's Dream
1. Look at that adorable smile.Source:Getty 1 of 12
2. Asahd hits the petting zoo.Source:Getty 2 of 12
3. Kisses from dad.Source:Getty 3 of 12
4. Angela Simmons hits up Asahd's 2nd birthday party with son, Sutton Joseph.Source:Getty 4 of 12
5. That's one happy 2-year-old.Source:Getty 5 of 12
6. Look at that cake, though.Source:Getty 6 of 12
7. Actor TJ Wright shows love.Source:Getty 7 of 12
8. A destined music mogul.Source:Getty 8 of 12
9. Fun with mom.Source:Getty 9 of 12
10. Asahd had a whole ferris wheel.Source:Getty 10 of 12
11. Young king.Source:Getty 11 of 12
12. Another look at his insane cake.Source:Getty 12 of 12
