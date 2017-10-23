Asahd Khaled’s First Birthday Party Was Next Level [Photos]

Asahd Khaled is only a baby but he’s already that dude. This past weekend the apple of DJ Khaled‘s eye celebrated his first birthday (first!) at Miami’s hottest nightclub, LIV, and his famous father spared no expense to give his seed a glimpse into his fantastic future.

The party was hosted by Puff Daddy who presented DJ Khaled and young Executive Producer Asahd with plaques commemorating their past year in music with the “Grateful” album receiving 10 million RIAA certified awards including the singles “I’m the One” going 5X platinum, “Wild Thoughts” going 3X platinum and “Shining” going platinum.

Aside from the platinum plaques, other gifts for baller Asahd included a throne for the baby to sit on, mini big boy whips, and a crown that damn sure wasn’t copped at Burger King.

Check out some of the party action below and just imagine how this kid is going to celebrate his own birthday when he grows up. Might rent a whole island or something.

Photo: Getty

