‘Contra: Operation Galuga,’ Is A New Definitive Way To Enjoy The NES Classic Video Game

During my young gaming years, Contra on the NES was one of those games that had me and other gamers screaming at their televisions. The franchise is back, and WayForward and Konami put a fresh spin on the game, giving folks like myself a different take on the beloved classic and the opportunity to finally conquer this digital demon.

Forget Contra: Rogue Corps; that game didn’t happen. WayForward got that bad taste out of our mouths with a remix of the original NES classic Contra, with Operation Galuga, a proper love letter to the 1988 game that many still have not beat unless you used the cheat code.

Contra Operation Galuga doesn’t just reinvent the wheel. It brings back all of the nostalgia and feel of the original brutally hard run-and-gun shooter, but this time, it makes it more tolerable. Don’t worry, purists; the challenge is still there.

The main game, which you can beat in hours, features eight chapters and tries to deliver a remix of the 88 game’s original story. But when did people ever play this game for its narrative? The answer is never.

Like the original, you take on the roles of elite Contra commandos Bill Rizer and Lance Bean. They now get some help from other playable warriors to take on the Red Falcon army, which is after a mysterious otherworldly power on the island of Galuga to push their agenda of world domination.

Like a great B-action movie, the game’s plot won’t blow you away. The voice acting is fine, and the cut scenes are gorgeous, but in the end, this ride is all about the action—or, in this sense, the gameplay.

Operation Galuga Adds New Features & Stays Faithful To The Orignal Contra

Contra: Operation Galuga isn’t just the 1988 game with a fresh coat of paint on it. WayForward did a fantastic job with Operation Galuga, reimagining the original game while paying homage to those games before it.

As soon as the first level begins, you are taken back to those NES days because the jungle location is very familiar. Other areas, like the waterfall and inside the giant alien (if you made it that far), will tug on your nostalgia pearls.

The enemies, who are not the most innovative AI-controlled bots in the world, still pose a challenge even though they carry out simple commands and come at you from all angles, forcing you to take out challenges quickly.

Those “floating footballs” filled with your favorite weapon power-ups like the spread shot, flamethrower, homing rockets, laser, grenade launcher, or machine gun return. You will find yourself landing on a favorite; for me, it was the homing rockets and spread gun.

What’s new with the weapons is that if you collect two of the same type, they become even more powerful. An added boost is the addition of an overcharge feature that introduces a secondary effect like a shield, floating turrets, or slowing down time.

Contra was also known for its epic boss battles, and that continues to be the case here with challenging bosses and sub-bosses that you might find familiar from the previous games.

New Features Make It More Accessible, But It’s Still Challenging

In Operation Galuga, I was thrilled to learn that WayForward also included a life meter, giving your player three hits instead of the classic one-shot death from the original game.

For the purists, the one-shot death is still available if you want to keep the challenging feeling of the 1988 game.

Also introduced into the game is a new perk system, giving the game a roguelike feel and allowing you to begin levels with certain advantages like an extra life bar or starting with a weapon power-up. You can purchase perks after completing each mission using the currency you acquire during missions.

Other welcome features include not having to start from the first level after you run out of lives, starting from mid-points if you get deep into a level, and a 4-player coop that adds a new dimension to Contra.

Plus, being able to play with different characters also adds a unique experience to each playthrough because no character is the same.

Final Thoughts

Contra: Operation Galuga isn’t a perfect game, but it checks all the boxes for a solid remake. It’s the definitive experience for gamers who have never experienced the original game, Operation C on the NES or Super Contra on the Super Nintendo.

For those who played those games listed above and even the awful spinoffs, this is a refreshing reboot of Contra that introduces many new features, a rebooted story, and tons of new characters added to the Contra lore.

The replay value isn’t extremely high, but different modes will keep you entertained during road trips or flights while playing on your Nintendo Switch, Steam Deck, or PlayStation Portable.

Contra: Operation Galuga took me back to my childhood and allowed me to put the finishing touch on a game my five-year-old self thought I would never finish.

Operation Galuga is available now on Nintendo Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox, and Steam.

*Steam code for Contra: Operation Galuga provided by Konami.*