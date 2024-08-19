Cyrax Being A Black Woman In 'MK 1' Has One White Man Crying
Crybaby Reacts To Cyrax In ‘Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns’ Being A Black Woman, X Hilariously Reminds Him The Character Was Also A Black Man
Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reigns is the first major update coming to MK1, and some gamers are BIG MAD that two popular characters have been gender-swapped, and of one them is Black. In Mortal Kombat 1, thanks to the efforts of Fire God Lui Kang, the sacred timeline was reset, ushering in a new era of peace and making some changes to the characters we know from previous games.
In the latest trailer delivered by NetherRealm Studios, we see those specifically with the two popular cyber ninjas, Cyrax and Sektor. The first trailer since the expansion’s announcement at San Diego Comic-Con follows Cyrax, one of the six new playable characters joining the already expansive roster of fighters. This version of Cyrax is a Black woman. She is a young Lin Kuei warrior from the Zaki clan whose skills are second to none, earning her the honor of donning a cyber suit. She also has the honor of serving directly under Sektor, who has been gender-swapped this time. Unlike Sektor, Cyrax serves Lin Kuei and her grandmaster, Sub-Zero, on her own terms, which doesn’t sit well with her mentor. While giving us her backstory, the trailer also shows off Cyrax’s impressive moveset, fatality, and animality and should be received as just another trailer to get us excited for the Mortal Kombat 1: Khaos Reign’s expansion, right? Wrong. Of course, some folks are losing their sh*t at the fact that both Cyrax and Sektor are no longer men. One person in particular hopped on X, formerly Twitter, to complain about Cyrax showing her face and being Black.
This Is Not The First Time Cyrax Was BlackHilariously, folks, we’re quick to remind him that another version of Cyrax took the mask off, revealing himself as a Black man GASP. There is even a website calling the decision a “woke disaster” and alleging that the Montreal-based consultation studio Sweet Baby Inc. was behind the decision to change Cyrax and Sektor in Mortal Kombat 1. These people seriously need to go outside and touch grass. Social media has been clowning the folks who are mad about Cyrax and Sektor’s changes; you can see those reactions in the gallery below.
1. Word
2. Exactly
3. Lol, bingo
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash