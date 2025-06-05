Subscribe
Pop Culture

DDG's Temporary Restraining Order Denied, X Reacts

DDG Files Counter Restraining Order Against Halle Bailey, X Accuses “DooDooGarbage” of Extreme Pettiness

Published on June 5, 2025
Source: Kayla Oaddams / Getty / DDG / Halle Bailey

Halle Bailey was granted a restraining order against YouTuber and rapper DDG on May 13. Now, he is coming with his own counter-restraining order, accompanied by some eye-opening claims that social media isn’t buying.
*This article contains descriptions of domestic violence and suicide.* People reports DDG, born Darryl Granberry Jr., has requested an emergency hearing, plus a domestic violence restraining order, and has asked the court to stop Bailey from taking their son to Italy. DDG’s restraining order comes after Bailey alleged multiple instances of domestic violence took place during their relationship.

DDG was ordered to stay at least 100 feet away from Bailey and their son, Halo. She was also allowed to take Halo to Italy with her, where she is currently shooting a movie. DDG claims in his restraining order that Bailey is an “imminent emotional and psychological risk to the minor child based on repeated, documented threats of self-harm.” The rapper also claims that Bailey took his gun and left the house with it during one fight and found her outside with it “emotionally unwell, incoherent, and potentially suicidal.” In her restraining order, Bailey said DDG slammed her face on a steering wheel, chipped her tooth, broke her Ring camera, and locked her out of her own home. A judge would ultimately deny DDG’s request.

Nobody Believes DDG On Social Media

Social media isn’t buying DDG’s claims at all, and is currently clowning the streamer. “doodoogarbage can pull up a video of halle planting a bomb in his pillowcase and I still won’t gaf,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read.  Another post read, “Halle Bailey posted evidence of DV & was granted a restraining order so DooDooGarbage posted receipts of him cheating on his girlfriend & neglecting his child…? I’m not understanding.” Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

