Amber Rose To Speak At RNC, Social Media Sees The Cash Grab
DEI MAGA Muva Amber Rose To Speak At RNC, Social Media Sees The Cash Grab
Amber Rose announced that she will be speaking at the Republican National Convention, leading many on social media to call her out for her past actions. In a surprising move, media personality Amber Rose has announced that she will be speaking at the upcoming Republican National Convention to endorse Donald Trump for president. She confirmed the reports to her followers in a post on X, formerly Twitter on Monday (July 7) which contained a photo of the Trump 2024 campaign sign and another with the statement: “It’s True! I’m speaking at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee #MAGA”.
The former partner of Ye aka Kanye West has recently declared her allegiance publicly to the former twice-impeached president within the last two months, beginning with posting a photograph of herself posing with Trump and his wife, Melania on Instagram in May. It’s a noticeable about-face for the 40-year-old, who has previously been a staunch supporter of women’s rights through her Amber Rose Foundation and hosted a “SlutWalk” in 2015 to protest systemic sexual harassment and assault. Back then, her thoughts about Trump were expressed in an interview with The Cut in 2016 where she called Trump a “f***ing idiot,” also adding that she “really hope[s] he’s not president.” Rose would defend her stance afterward, saying: “Trump supports the most reasonable compromise on abortion. Stop being brainwashed cuz WE’RE ppl of color. Make your own decisions.” Amber Rose was recently in the video for the song “Trump Trump Baby” recorded by another Trump supporter, the rapper Forgatio Blow. The news of her speaking at the RNC in Milwaukee has not gone over well with conservatives, who’ve dubbed Rose an “OnlyFans chick”. Floridian Republican Dr. Maria Peiro blasted the choice in a post on X, formerly Twitter, writing: “Conservatives who voted for Trump in the primary, how do you like being represented by a woke, pro-trans, socialist at the GOP convention?” And others called out the former exotic dancer for being so pro-Trump just for the money – she has been promoting her cryptocurrency using the red “Make America Great Again” hat in recent social media posts. Others brought up the infamous confrontation that she had with reality television star Joseline Hernandez on BET’s “College Hill: Celebrity Edition” after Hernandez told Rose she “wanted to be a white girl”. We’ve assembled some of the more striking responses to Amber Rose’s new moment in the spotlight below.
1. Who's gonna tell him?
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9. Welp.
10.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash