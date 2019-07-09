Diddy Asks If He Should Bring Back ‘Making The Band’? Twitter Says Hell Yeah!

Recently there has been a call for the return of Diddy’s hit reality show Making The Band which has been off the air for a decade. Yesterday (July 8) the Bad Boy CEO revealed that he is indeed thinking about making that happen for the culture.

Combs got the streets talking about the talent search/reality show that gave birth to acts such as Danity Kane, Da Band, Day26 and Donnie Klang when he asked in an Instagram video while getting groomed if he should bring back the show with the hashtag #IWantMyMTB?

MTV added more fuel to the fire with a Tweet featuring Diddy’s video stating “We seriously need @diddy to bring back Making the Band!!” Puff wasted no time in responding, asking if the network has a big enough bag to make it happen?

Do you guys have a big enough bag? 💰 #IWantMyMTB https://t.co/xh8VNQZHl2 — Diddy (@Diddy) July 8, 2019

Diddy understandably has some reservations on bringing the show back being that it would be hard to one-up classic moments from the original show. Also, he is worried that this new age of talent wouldn’t be able to handle the intensity that he displayed throughout the season. BUT, as you can imagine Twitter is salivating at the idea of the return of the show and even Wale and Seth Rogen both confirmed

The turnover time is epic. But yes . Brother love .. we would like making the band back . https://t.co/jqQ04q8mMY — Wale (@Wale) July 8, 2019

Probably the hot fire. — Seth Rogen (@Sethrogen) July 8, 2019

While this isn’t a clear indication Making The Band is returning, we won’t be shocked if Diddy and MTV have been discussing behind doors how to make it happen and the social media stunt is just some sort of way to build up hype.

The streets clearly want the show back, you can see all the replies in the gallery below.

