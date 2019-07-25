Hot Girls Up A Dozen After Diddy & Lori Harvey Pic Surfaces, Twitter Asks For Finesse Playbook #LoriHarvey

Lori Harvey might have to get her jersey lifted to the rafters for the Hot Girls after she allegedly bagged Sean “Diddy” Combs while also being connected romantically to his son, Justin Combs. After a new photo of Diddy and Harvey surfaced, Hot Girl/City Girl Twitter is asking the model to hand over the finesse playbook so they can snag a millionaire.

Harvey, the 22-year-old daughter of Marjorie Harvey and stepdaughter of television personality Steve Harvey, has been linked to Trey Songz, Formula 1 racer Lewis Hamilton, and Future among others. Rumors that she and Diddy were dating begin to persist after the pair were seen together in Miami back in March, with other reported sightings since that time.

In a photo of the pair walking in New York, there’s no way to determine if the pair is actually coupled up as everyone is speculating but they did look rather cozy.

This has added fuel to the ongoing Hot Girl/City Girl vs. Hot Boy/City Boy debate on Twitter and right now, Lori Harvey has her squad up by a dozen with this alleged power play.

The reactions on Twitter can be viewed below.

so 22 year old lori harvey is really out here dating 49 year old devil diddy? pic.twitter.com/yyKA9H68Sm — MIMI (@OCTOBERSMAMI) July 25, 2019

—

Photo: Getty