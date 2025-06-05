Diddy Threatened With Removal From Trial By Judge
Diddy Threatened With Removal From Trial By Judge Over Jury Interaction
Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg, who has had her eyes and binoculars on Combs for over a month, told NBC News that she has seen him making facial expressions both affirmatively and negatively depending on the testimony, and she has seen him attempting to interact with various members of the jury since the beginning of the trial.The judge was also clear that if the behaviour does not change, he will remove Diddy from the courtroom for the rest of the trial. Diddy’s trial is only in its third week and is schedule to last about two months. See more reactions to this latest development in the comments.
