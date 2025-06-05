Subscribe
Crime

Diddy Threatened With Removal From Trial By Judge

Diddy Threatened With Removal From Trial By Judge Over Jury Interaction

Published on June 5, 2025
Opening Statements Begin In Sean Combs Trial

Source: John Lamparski / Getty

The infamous and ongoing Sean “Diddy” Combs trial just had a dramatic moment. The judge presiding over the racketeering and sex trafficking case against Mr. Combs warned the defense that he would have their client removed from court if he kept staring at the jury.
According to U.S. District Judge Arun Subramanian, Diddy was “nodding vigorously” at the jury during witness testimony. Such behavior is apparently a no-no, with the judge noting that it was “absolutely unacceptable” that he had already warned the defense about such behavior, according to various reports.

After being admonished (after the jury had been excused for lunch), Diddy defense lawyer Marc Agnifilo said, “it’s not going to happen again.” Telling a multimillionaire what not do, even if his freedom depends on it? Good luck with that. The alleged interaction with the jury occurred during the testimony of Bryana Bongolan, who claims that Diddy dangled her over a balcony back in 2016. According to NBC News, a court artist confirmed what the judge observed.

Courtroom artist Jane Rosenberg, who has had her eyes and binoculars on Combs for over a month, told NBC News that she has seen him making facial expressions both affirmatively and negatively depending on the testimony, and she has seen him attempting to interact with various members of the jury since the beginning of the trial.

The judge was also clear that if the behaviour does not change, he will remove Diddy from the courtroom for the rest of the trial. Diddy’s trial is only in its third week and is schedule to last about two months. See more reactions to this latest development in the comments.

Crime and Justice Diddy

