Diddy Watch: Cassie and Alex Fine Already Have Marriage License

Cassie and Alex Fine are wasting no time. Diddy’s ex and her brand new fiance already have their marriage license and it looks like the wedding will be sooner than later.

According to TMZ, the couple obtained their marriage licence in California last week.

At the very latest, Cassie and Alex have 90 days to tie the knot … that’s the expiration date for Cali marriage licenses.

We’re told she’ll be taking his last name and go by Cassie Fine … which has a nice ring to it.

The pregnant “Me & U” singer just revealed she and her personal trainer BF got engaged over the weekend, via a video of the proposal. Cassie captioned it, “My favorite day ever!” and added the date, “8.24” and “#MrsFine.”

Considering the marriage license was obtained before that date and the highly-produced vid, it seems it wasn’t much of a surprise … still beautiful, though.