DJ Akademiks’ Ex-Girlfriend Accuses Him of Sexual Assault, X Users Begin Long-Awaited Cancellation

DJ Akademiks comes into the new year with some serious allegations hanging over his head.

*Trigger warning: this article contains descriptions of alleged sexual assault.*

Spotted on HipHopDX, Ziya Abashae, DJ Akademiks’ ex-girlfriend, accused the media personality of sexual assault during an Instagram Live on Saturday (December 30).

Abashae claims that the former Everyday Struggle host, along with two other friends, sexually assaulted her.

Per HipHopDX:

“For you to pretend you didn’t do anything? That I just went to your house and I’m some thot, like we didn’t know each other for 2 years,” she said in the video. “You tried to save yourself after your friends assaulted me. Whether or not you got drunk or not. I know that when you woke up, you were on top of me too. You raped me too.”

After claiming that a rape kit had been conducted following the alleged incident, she continued: “I look crazy right now but I’m not going to stand here and let this man continue to lie about me. That’s not what happened Akademiks, you know that’s not what happened.”

Abashae’s claims came after the podcaster born Livingston Allen said that she took part in a consensual orgy.

Akademiks’ claims that he was drunk during the ordeal have come under scrutiny with the release of a video showing him very much aware. At the same time, a woman (presumably Abashae) can be heard screaming in the background.

DJ Akademik’s History of Toxicity

The problematic podcaster does have a history of being “ain’t sh*t” regarding dealing with women. In 2022, video footage of Akademiks in a physical altercation with his then-girlfriend surfaced with him yelling, “I’m the prize.”

All of this drama followed an appearance on The Fresh and Fit Podcast.

Akademiks’ girlfriend then tries to attack a red-haired woman standing behind him, and he then shoves her against the wall while continuing to yell at her.

More fighting ensues. AK’s girlfriend then knocks off his hat and even swings on the red-haired woman with the Off The Record host saying, “Stop It.”

Another woman steps in before a security guard intervenes to break it all up.

Photo: Earl Gibson III / Getty