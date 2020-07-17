DJ Khaled & Drake Link Up On “Popstar” & “Greece” Twitter Thinks Drizzy Stole The Weeknd’s Flow

The summer is a dub thanks to COVID-19, but that didn’t stop for DJ Khaled linking up with his favorite collaborated Drake on not ONE, but TWO tracks.

It’s no secret, DJ Khaled and Drake rarely miss when they link up songs. Summer is currently on ice, but Khaled isn’t letting a global pandemic stop him from delivering “anthems.” Honestly, if things were normal, you can count on both singles “Popstar” and “Greece” ringing off at your favorite day party.

The two songs which will live on Khaled’s forthcoming 12th studio album Khaled Khaled are clearly the LP’s standout tracks. On “Popstar,” Drake, of course, takes the lead on the song while Khaled makes his presence felt with his famous adlibs rapping about the life of popstar. On the track the Canadian artist raps:

I’m a popstar, but this shit ain’t bubblegum, yeah. You would probably think my manager is Scooter Braun, yeah.

But my manager with twenty hoes in Buddakan, yeah, say. Look, Ariana, Selena, my Visa. It can take as many charges as it needs to, my girl. That shit platinum, just like all of my releases, my girl. Niggas come for me, I tear them all to pieces, my girl.

On the second Drizzy, Khaled collaboration, “Greece” which happens to be a song that has “leaked” online already, Drake envisions a trip to the Mediterranean location while “crooning” in a very familiar tone:

“Come with me, leave all of your things, yeah. We can stop at Gucci, stop at Louis V, yeah. Come with me, fly you out to Greece. Full speed, survoler Paris.”

Honestly, if Drake’s name wasn’t attached, we would have assumed that it was The Weeknd singing on the song. Music Twitter has already pointed that out.

Anyway, you can peep the reactions to the Khaled’s new Drake infused records below.

Photo: Kevin Mazur/BBMA2017 / Getty