Doechii Called Straight Men A Dating Red Flag Sparks Outrage
“Straight Men” & “Pick Me’s” React On X After Doechii Called Dating Heterosexual Men A “Red Flag”
straight men from blowing a gasket on social media over the weekend. During an episode of Hot Ones Versus featuring DJ Miss Milan, the “What It Is” crafter revealed that her biggest red flag was heterosexual men when asked what some of her dealbreakers were.Doechii’s preferences regarding dating are no secret, but that didn’t stop
“Is it being on the DL?” Milan first asked. The rapper also touched on this situation in her latest album, Denial Is A River. Doecii responded “You’re on the right track,” urging her DJ to take another guess, leading to her saying “Bad music taste?” which the rapper admitted “That is a good one, but that’s not what I put.” She finally flipped over her board, revealing her answer as “A straight man.” “You know what’s so crazy? I was going to say men,” Milan said as the two laughed. For many, Doechii’s joke isn’t shocking because she has been quite open about her bisexuality. On the song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake,” the Swamp Princess rapped, “I think I like girls, but I think I like men/ Doechii is a d**k, I never fit in.” Still that didn’t stop straight men from losing their collective sh*t over the rapper’s personal preference. “And this is where my Doechii train stops at. Good luck out there,” one person wrote in response to a Glock Topickz post sharing the now viral clip. Another hater used the moment to talk about Doechii’s looks, “That her preference & that’s cool. But can I finally say this bitch is ugly as HELL without getting backlash for it???” Though they are wrong, because Doechii is far from ugly, allow us to present some evidence. But with all the bellyaching from sensitive straight men and “pick me’s” there are plenty of people defending Doechii as well. “They could NEVER make me hate you Doechii. How is straight women not wanting to date queer men okay for y’all but queer women not wanting to date straight men isn’t? Let’s unpack that rq. Yall mad about nothing,” one user on X, formerly Twitter wrote. Another Doechii defender added, “If you’ve ever been with an openly bi sexual / pan sexual man you know EXACTLY why a straight man is a red flag for a QUEER woman. From the spaces she hangs to the community she builds.” Basically, folks are losing their minds over absolutely nothing. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
Oh they BIG MAD
Are they?
