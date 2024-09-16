Donald Trump Declines A 2nd Debate
Donald Trump Declines 2nd Debate Against Kamala Harris, Lies “Polls Clearly Show I Won”
Harris molly-whopped Trump on the debate stage Tuesday night, the commander-in-fake-dog-and-cat-recues claims he won’t accept Harris’ challenge to a second debate because “polls clearly show that I won the debate…”Donald Trump has officially declined to participate in a second presidential debate against Vice President Kamala Harris and in true Trump fashion, he has defaulted to the Land of Delulu in explaining why he has refused. Trump is out here claiming he won the first debate. That’s right, y’all. Despite the fact that it has been widely accepted by people on both sides of the political aisle that
“When a prizefighter loses a fight, the first words out of his mouth are, ‘I WANT A REMATCH.’ Polls clearly show that I won the Debate against Comrade Kamala Harris, the Democrats’ Radical Left Candidate, on Tuesday night, and she immediately called for a Second Debate,” Trump posted on his comically-named platform, Truth Social.” For the record, even the most generous polls from reputable sources have Karris dog-walking Trump by double-digit percentage points. Trump keeps posting screenshots of unscientific polls from Newsmax and other online sources that erroneously have more than 90% of respondents saying the guy who claimed Harris “wants to do transgender operations on illegal aliens that are in prison” won the debate, but those polls clearly don’t reflect the electorate — or reality. It’s no surprise that Trump doesn’t want to debate Harris again. He made a fool of himself by ranting about fictional post-birth abortions and equally fictional pet-eating immigrants. Trump was transparently afraid to debate Harris the first time — and she ultimately proved he had reason to be — so of course he doesn’t want to put himself through it again. Anyway, the fine folks on X were not buying Trump’s claim that he’s only declining a second debate because he “clearly” won the first, and they have responded by calling him the chicken-sh*t that he clearly is. Check out the reactions below.
