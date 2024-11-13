Elon Musk Will Head "DOGE" Office, X Has Plenty of Jokes
Donald Trump Appoints Elon Musk & Vivek Ramaswamy To Head “DOGE” Office To Cut “Wasteful” Government Spending
Felon 47, aka President-Elect Donald Trump, is not wasting any time getting his corrupt administration together. Joining him on his mission to take us back to stoneage, aka “Make America Great Again,” will be Phony Stark himself, Elon Musk, who will head a new agency that already sounds like it isn’t nothing but a way to enrich himself. Donald Trump officially announced on Tuesday, via a statement, that Tesla chief and the current owner of X, formerly Twitter, will be the head of a new department alongside fellow Trump glazer and failed presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy called the Department of Government Efficiency. If you noticed that its acronym is hilariously “DOGE,” the crypto coin that Musk pushes on his X account daily, you are already spotting the jig. Per The Verge, the completely made-up agency will “pave the way” for the Trump administration to “dismantle Government Bureaucracy, slash excess regulations, cut wasteful expenditures, and restructure Federal Agencies” while “working outside of the government.” DOGE (we can’t believe this is real) will work alongside the White House and the Office of Management and Budget and will have until July 4th, 2026, to complete its task, according to a statement shared by Trump on his trash platform, Truth Social. Musk’s appointment falls in line with one of Trump’s promises to the billionaire, who he said he would appoint as head of the government efficiency commission if he was elected.Let the grift begin.
The Jig Is So ClearPhony Stark has said he would cut at least $2 trillion, an idea The Washington Post has said in its reporting is virtually impossible unless he makes cuts to social security or the defense budget. Musk has even suggested that the cuts he is proposing could have severe short-term financial impacts. Confirming the news, Musk hopped on his sh***ty platform, writing in a post, “The merch will be (three fire emojis).” Meanwhile, his crappy coin, DOGE, has seen its price double since the election. Yeah, the grifting will be something else. So much for draining the swamp, it definitely looks like Trump is going to making America broke again. You can see the reactions to Musk and Ramaswamy’s new agency below.
