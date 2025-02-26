Subscribe
Trump Drops Wild AI Video of Gaza’s Future with Netanyahu

Trump Drops Wild AI Video of Gaza’s Future With Israeli Prime Minister

Published on February 26, 2025
Joined By Elon Musk, Trump Holds First Cabinet Meeting Of His Second Term

Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty

Donald Trump recently dropped a wild AI-generated video that’s got everyone scratching their heads. The clip supposedly shows the “future of Gaza,” but it’s packed with bizarre scenes that seem totally out of touch with reality.
    https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js In it, you’ve got a sunbathing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu chilling poolside with Trump, sipping cocktails like they’re on vacation. Meanwhile, Hamas militants are dancing in bikinis, Teslas are cruising the streets, and even Elon Musk is tossing cash at people. To top it off, the soundtrack features the odd lyrics, “Donald Trump will set you free, bringing the life for all to see, no more tunnels, no more fear, Trump Gaza is finally here.” The video is full of over-the-top, almost surreal imagery – think skyscrapers, beach scenes, and clubbing with Trump hitting the dance floor. It all seems too weird and out of place, especially given the real-life issues going on in Gaza. Many people online are calling out the video for making light of a serious, ongoing situation, with some claiming it’s an insensitive way to portray the region’s future. It’s unclear what Trump was really trying to say with this strange post, but it’s certainly raised some eyebrows. The use of AI to show a “post-conflict” world in Gaza, with political figures looking carefree, doesn’t sit well with many who feel the video oversimplifies or even mocks the real struggles in the area.

