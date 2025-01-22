Soft On Crime: Donald Trump Gives Silk Road Drug Dealer Ross Ulbricht A Pardon, X Is Not Surprised

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

It didn’t take long, but Donald Trump is up in the White House doing absolutely abhorrent nonsense. Along with pardoning all of the traitors who took part in the January 6 Insurrection, Orange Mussolini also handed out a pardon to Ross Ulbricht, a notorious drug dealer. So much for being tough on crime. Felon 47 has been on a pardon spree, and his latest one for Ulbricht, who ran the dark web marketplace Silk Road under the pseudonym “Dread Pirate Roberts,” is a doozy.Before he got his get-out-of-jail-free card from Trump, Ulbricht was serving a life sentence in prison without parole since 2015 after he was convicted of multiple charges, including the distribution of narcotics The Silk Road marketplace, which was only accessible through the Tor network, became a popular destination for early Bitcoin users for commercial use. Buyers and sellers traded in illicit drugs and forged documents, such as passports. Like any white crook nowadays, Ulbricht’s case became a cause for Right Wing crypto bros who are now in favor of Donald Trump, who is now into the cryptocurrency market all of a sudden after dropping a meme coin. Supporters of Ulbricht feel his life sentence was unfair, go figure, and have been screaming for him to be free,e pointing to others similar offenses that didn’t receive the same punishment.

Ulbricht’s life sentence is unusually punitive. Similar offenses have garnered much more lenient sentences — for instance, Blake Benthall, who operated Silk Road 2.0, was sentenced to time served and three years of probation. Ulbricht’s lieutenant, Thomas Clark, also known as “Variety Jones,” was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year.

Anyway, although Ulbricht’s crimes were nonviolent, the judge who slapped Dread Pirates Roberts with the life sentence took into account the multiple deaths that were a direct result of the drugs sold on Silk Road. During his trial, Ulbricht maintained his innocence, but when he was arrested, his laptop was in his possession. It had been unlocked, giving law enforcement access to all his files, the website code, private messages between himself and Silk Road employees, and a diary with entries matching messages on OKCupid, exposing his real identity. Now, he’s a free man, and it’s pretty rich for Trump to pardon a drug dealer because he is the same guy calling for the death penalty for drug dealers, but we guess he means the Black and Brown ones. Social media has been reacting to this latest pardon, especially in the wake of former President Joe Biden issuing pardons to his son Hunter Biden, other family members, Dr. Fauci, and members of the January 6 committee to protect them from Trump and his cronies.You can see those reactions in the gallery below.