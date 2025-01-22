Donald Trump Slammed For Pardoning Drug Dealer Ross Ulbricht
Soft On Crime: Donald Trump Gives Silk Road Drug Dealer Ross Ulbricht A Pardon, X Is Not Surprised
Per The Verge:
Ulbricht’s life sentence is unusually punitive. Similar offenses have garnered much more lenient sentences — for instance, Blake Benthall, who operated Silk Road 2.0, was sentenced to time served and three years of probation. Ulbricht’s lieutenant, Thomas Clark, also known as “Variety Jones,” was sentenced to 20 years in prison last year.Anyway, although Ulbricht’s crimes were nonviolent, the judge who slapped Dread Pirates Roberts with the life sentence took into account the multiple deaths that were a direct result of the drugs sold on Silk Road. During his trial, Ulbricht maintained his innocence, but when he was arrested, his laptop was in his possession. It had been unlocked, giving law enforcement access to all his files, the website code, private messages between himself and Silk Road employees, and a diary with entries matching messages on OKCupid, exposing his real identity. Now, he’s a free man, and it’s pretty rich for Trump to pardon a drug dealer because he is the same guy calling for the death penalty for drug dealers, but we guess he means the Black and Brown ones. Social media has been reacting to this latest pardon, especially in the wake of former President Joe Biden issuing pardons to his son Hunter Biden, other family members, Dr. Fauci, and members of the January 6 committee to protect them from Trump and his cronies. You can see those reactions in the gallery below.
