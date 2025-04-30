Donald Trump Labeled A Moron After Failing To Recognize “MS-13” On Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s Hand Was Photoshopped

Subscribe
Donald Trump Believes Photoshopped MS-13 Tattoo Image Is Real

Published on April 30, 2025
Source: Andrew Harnik / Getty / Donald Trump

Donald Trump continues to prove how incompetent he truly is. During a recent ABC News interview marking his disastrous 100 days in office, the orange menace touted the authenticity of a clearly photoshopped image of Kilmar Abrego Garcia’s hands with gang tattoos, sparking reactions.
Donald Trump is a moron. Case in point, the divider-in-chief accused ABC News‘ Terry Moran of “not being very nice” when Moran asked if a photo of Garcia’s hands with MS-13 written across the knuckles was digitally altered.

The interview became contentious when Moran did a rare thing nowadays and challenged Trump’s claims that the photo of the Maryland father, whom the White House has admitted was wrongly deported to an El Salvadorian prison, was real, with the bronzer abuser constantly referring to gang tattoos on Garcia’s hands. “You think it was photoshopped?” Trump stupidly asked Moran. “Go look at his hand. He had MS-13.” Moran tried to push back while Trump continued to bloviate, telling the president the “MS-13 tattoos” were not visible in previous images while attempting to move the interview onto the topic of Ukraine. Trump wouldn’t let it go, even taking a swipe at Moran. “You know, you’re doing the interview,” Trump said. “I picked you because frankly, I never heard of you – but that’s okay. But you’re not being very nice.” “This is why people no longer believe the news – because it’s fake news,” Trump continued. “It’s such a disservice. Why don’t you just say, ‘yes,’ he does, and go on to something.”
Lol, bruh.

Social Media Reacts To Donald Trump’s Stupidity

Reactions to the clip consist of people being taken aback that Trump believed the MS-13 above Garcia’s actual tattoos were real, and not being surprised he was dumb enough to think that in the first place.
It’s only been 100 days; we can’t believe we still have four more years of this nonsense to deal with. You can see more reactions to ridiculousness below.

