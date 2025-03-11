Donald Trump Calls Tesla/Elon Musk Boycott "Illegal," X Reacts
Donald Trump & His MAGA Loyalist Rally Behind Elon Musk’s Tesla Slumping, X Celebrates The Company’s Current Downfall
Donald Trump and his MAGA cult are now all-in on electric cars, specifically, Elon Musk’s crappy Tesla vehicles after the company’s stock continues to take a hit, and sales stall due to him Musk hitching his wagon to the Trump train and being a douche. Orange Mussolini and his loyal supporters are vowing to buy the once popular, but extremely poorly designed electric car in response to protests of the EV company across the nation in response to Musk’s DOGE ruining federal workers’ lives following unjust mass layoffs in the name of reducing government spending. Taking to his favorite megaphone, Truth Social, Trump announced he will purchase a Tesla vehicle to show confidence in Musk and his company while incorrectly calling boycotts of Tesla illegal. Per CNBC:For those who believe everything Trump says, boycotting companies is not illegal. In 1982, the Supreme Court ruled that the First Amendment protects American citizens’ rights to protest private businesses.
“I’m going to buy a brand new Tesla tomorrow morning as a show of confidence and support for Elon Musk, a truly great American,” Trump wrote in a post published early Tuesday morning on Truth Social.
Trump said “radical left lunatics” are “illegally and collusively” boycotting Tesla, which the president described as one of the best automakers in the world. This action, Trump said, was meant as an attack on Musk and what he stands for.
Elon Musk’s Businesses Are Suffering GloballyAnyway, in a recent interview, Musk himself acknowledged that the self-inflicted harm to his businesses was leading to him running them “with great difficulty.” This wouldn’t have been the case if he hadn’t gotten into politics, specifically giving Donald Trump ridiculous amounts of money to ensure his return to the White House. Musk rallied against the people who were buying his vehicles, opting to side with the folks who clowned his cars in the first place because electric vehicles can compare to good old fashioned gasoline-powered cars that ruin the environment and cause climate change that they they constantly deem a hoax, even thought they have seen their houses burn down or be washed away in unprecedented natural disasters.
MAGA Republicans Love Tesla Electric Vehicles All of A SuddenNow, as we are in the upside down, in an attempt to “own the libs,” following Cheeto Jesus’ footsteps, they are claiming they are getting Teslas to help Musk out and stand with him as he loses billions. Bruh, the stupidity mixed with hypocrisy is off the chains. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
14.
15.
16.
17.
Stories From Our Partners
More from Hip-Hop Wired
-
Dave Chappelle Clowns Charlie Kirk Supporters In New Netflix Special: "He's No MLK"
-
Caught In 4K: New Audio of Donald Trump Directing Republicans On How To Overturn Georgia Election Results Emerges
-
New York Times Addresses David Brooks In Epstein Photos
-
Trump Adds On To Rob Reiner Insult, Netting Online Backlash