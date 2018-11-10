We Got Your Back: Black Twitter Calls Out Trump For Racist Behavior Towards Black Female Reporters

Cheetoh Mussolini’s racist behavior specifically geared towards prominent Black female reporters is drawing warranted criticism from Black Twitter.

Donald Trump has been in his racist bag following Tuesday’s midterm elections. The President’s dog whistling all began with the tangerine menace disrespected CNN reporter April Ryan telling her to “sit down” and calling PBS White House Correspondent Yamiche Alcindor a “racist” when she asked him about labeling himself a “white nationalist” during a circus sideshow disguised as a press conference.

Today he added to his racist greatest hits and followed that poor performance up while taking questions during a 20-minute press gaggle. Trump again insulted Ryan calling the highly decorated reporter a “loser” who “doesn’t know what the hell she is doing.” When another CNN reporter Abby Phillip asked him about the Mueller investigation, he said directly to her that her question was stupid and falsely claimed she always asked “stupid questions.”

Trump being absolutely disrespectful towards black reporter Abby Phillip. pic.twitter.com/Y1fcumHUPV — B E A N Z | Living My Best Life Right Now! (@PhotosByBeanz) November 9, 2018

Black Twitter said immediately in their best M’Baku voice “we will not have it” and called out the so-called President on his dog whistling. We don’t need Omarosa’s tapes to know that Donald Trump is a racist. Hit the gallery to see the tweets directed towards Trump below.

Photo: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty