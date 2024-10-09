Subscribe
Close
News

Donald Trump Reportedly Sent COVID-19 Tests To Vladimir Putin

Donald Trump Reportedly Sent COVID-19 Tests To Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Confirms

Published on October 9, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

COMBO-US-POLITICS-VOTE-RUSSIA-INTELLIGENCE-TRUMP Donald Trump and his connection to President Vladimir Putin have come under scrutiny over time and a new book from longtime journalist Bob Woodward delves deeper into the ties. In Woodward’s latest book War, the author shares details of Donald Trump sending COVID-19 tests to Vladimir Putin, holding telephone conversations with the Russian leader, and more. The explosive details shared in Woodward’s new book reveal Trump’s deeper ties to Putin than previously reported. As seen in a report from CNN, which obtained an advanced copy of the book, Woodward wrote that Trump secretly sent COVID-19 tests to the Russian leader for Putin’s use and this occurred during the height of the pandemic that ravaged the United States.
Woodward also shared in his writings that Trump called Putin at least seven times since leaving office, further solidifying their relationship with one another. More from CNN: During the height of the pandemic, Russia and the United States did exchange medical equipment such as ventilators. But Putin — who infamously isolated himself over fears of Covid — told Trump on a phone call to keep the delivery of the Abbott machines quiet, Woodward reports. “Please don’t tell anybody you sent these to me,” Putin said to Trump, according to Woodward. “I don’t care,” Trump replied. “Fine.” “No, no,” Putin said. “I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me. They don’t care about me.” Donald Trump and his team have denied Woodward’s account of the events laid out in Woodward’s book. Woodward also highlights candid conversations held by President Joe Biden, including one especially profanity-laced exchange regarding Putin and another highlighting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Kremlin confirmed via spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that Trump did indeed send the COVID-19 equipment as told to Bloomberg News. Peskov did say to Russian outlet RBC that Trump and Putin did not speak on the phone at the rate Woodward said in his book.
— Photo: Getty

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Related Tags

Donald Trump vladimir putin

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life
    Stefon Diggs and Cardi B attend Boston Celtics v New York Knicks - Game Four

    Pat(ernity) Nation! Stefon Diggs Spends Christmas Without Cardi B & Son Brim, Holiday Hard-Launches 2 Babies With Different Baddies

    Bossip
    Dallas Cowboys v Washington Commanders - NFL 2025

    Oh What Fun! Unwrap The Funniest, Wildest & Messiest Tweets, Viral Videos & More From Christmas 2025

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close