Donald Trump Reportedly Sent COVID-19 Tests To Vladimir Putin
Donald Trump Reportedly Sent COVID-19 Tests To Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Confirms
Donald Trump and his connection to President Vladimir Putin have come under scrutiny over time and a new book from longtime journalist Bob Woodward delves deeper into the ties. In Woodward’s latest book War, the author shares details of Donald Trump sending COVID-19 tests to Vladimir Putin, holding telephone conversations with the Russian leader, and more. The explosive details shared in Woodward’s new book reveal Trump’s deeper ties to Putin than previously reported. As seen in a report from CNN, which obtained an advanced copy of the book, Woodward wrote that Trump secretly sent COVID-19 tests to the Russian leader for Putin’s use and this occurred during the height of the pandemic that ravaged the United States.
Woodward also shared in his writings that Trump called Putin at least seven times since leaving office, further solidifying their relationship with one another. More from CNN: During the height of the pandemic, Russia and the United States did exchange medical equipment such as ventilators. But Putin — who infamously isolated himself over fears of Covid — told Trump on a phone call to keep the delivery of the Abbott machines quiet, Woodward reports. “Please don’t tell anybody you sent these to me,” Putin said to Trump, according to Woodward. “I don’t care,” Trump replied. “Fine.” “No, no,” Putin said. “I don’t want you to tell anybody because people will get mad at you, not me. They don’t care about me.” Donald Trump and his team have denied Woodward’s account of the events laid out in Woodward’s book. Woodward also highlights candid conversations held by President Joe Biden, including one especially profanity-laced exchange regarding Putin and another highlighting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. The Kremlin confirmed via spokesperson Dmitry Peskov that Trump did indeed send the COVID-19 equipment as told to Bloomberg News. Peskov did say to Russian outlet RBC that Trump and Putin did not speak on the phone at the rate Woodward said in his book. — Photo: Getty
