Donald Trump Slammed On X Via #TrumpIsWeird Hashtag

Donald Trump Slammed On Xitter Via #TrumpIsWeird Hashtag, MAGA Nation Cries In Flavorless Tears

Published on July 29, 2024
U.S. President Trump's State Visit To UK - Day One Donald Trump, the Republican Party nominee for the upcoming presidential election, has had his character called into question several times while in the White House and after his ouster.  On X, the trending hashtag #TrumpIsWeird grew legs and the comments from the social media platform have been relentless in their attacks. Donald Trump, who turned 78 this past June, was long seen as the Republican Party favorite before his official nomination, as evidenced by his well-attended, if thinly organized, rallies and public speeches. With the Democratic Party positioning Vice President Kamala Harris as his prospective opponent, both sides are ramping up their efforts to get in front of cameras and crowds before the all-important election.
In the midst of this, Trump and his supporters have made especially targeted attacks towards Vice President Harris, but it appears to be backfiring as the mudslinging has inspired observers in the land of X to create the #TrumpIsWeird hashtag while pointing out some uncomfortable points. It appears that the hashtag got started a couple of days ago and isn’t letting up on putting the business mogul through the wringer. There have been some pushback from the MAGA faithful, notably from businessman and failed Republican Party presidential nominee Vivek Ramaswamy. “This whole “they’re weird” argument from the Democrats is dumb & juvenile. This is a presidential election, not a high school prom queen contest. It’s also a tad ironic coming from the party that preaches “diversity & inclusion.” Win on policy if you can, but cut the crap please,” Ramaswamy wrote on X over the weekend. This inspired people to turn up their attacks Ramaswamy caught more than a few strays himself. We’ve got reactions to Donald Trump, the #TrumpIsWeird hashtag, and more below. — Photo: Getty

