Trump Mercilessly Mocked By Xitter For Rambling Rants In NYC
DonOld Trump Mercilessly Mocked By Xitter For Rambling Nonsensical Rants In NYC
Donald Trump’s appearance at an economic forum in New York City was filled with rambling remarks, leading social media to swiftly call him out as “stupid.” On Thursday (September 5), Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appeared at the Economic Club of New York where he was expected to make a major policy announcement. But his remarks, which at times were rambling and hard to follow, earned him ridicule from social media users who saw clips from the speech. MomsFirst US founder Reshma Saujani highlighted one moment in particular, shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Today I asked @realDonaldTrump what he would do to solve the child care crisis. His response? Incomprehensible at best; at worst, outrageously offensive to the millions of families drowning in costs,” she wrote.
“Well, I would do that and we’re sitting down, you know,” Trump began, “I was, somebody, we had Marco Rubio and my daughter, Ivanka… But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about that because the child care is, child care couldn’t, you know, there’s something you have to have it in this country, you have to have it…” He would then propose placing tariffs on foreign nations such as China. “We’re going to be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as child care is talked about as being expensive, it’s, relatively speaking, not very expensive, compared to the kind of numbers we’ll be taking in,” before concluding, “! want to stay with child care. So we’ll take care of it. Thank you.” The rambling answer was emblematic of Trump’s appearance, which also included slight jabs at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the current Democratic presidential nominee. Trump also spoke about a plan to have Elon Musk head up an oversight commission rooting out government waste. But his lackluster showing drew the ire of many on social media. One user on X noted, “He is used to rallies. He can’t speak to anyone not cheering him on.” The footage inspired a trending hashtag on the platform – #TrumpIsSoStupid. Check out more of the responses to the speech below.
