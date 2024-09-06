Subscribe
Close
News

Trump Mercilessly Mocked By Xitter For Rambling Rants In NYC

DonOld Trump Mercilessly Mocked By Xitter For Rambling Nonsensical Rants In NYC

Published on September 6, 2024
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Donald Trump Speaks At The Economic Club Of New York

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

Donald Trump’s appearance at an economic forum in New York City was filled with rambling remarks, leading social media to swiftly call him out as “stupid.”
On Thursday (September 5), Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump appeared at the Economic Club of New York where he was expected to make a major policy announcement. But his remarks, which at times were rambling and hard to follow, earned him ridicule from social media users who saw clips from the speech. MomsFirst US founder Reshma Saujani highlighted one moment in particular, shared in a post on X, formerly Twitter. “Today I asked @realDonaldTrump what he would do to solve the child care crisis. His response? Incomprehensible at best; at worst, outrageously offensive to the millions of families drowning in costs,” she wrote.
“Well, I would do that and we’re sitting down, you know,” Trump began, “I was, somebody, we had Marco Rubio and my daughter, Ivanka… But I think when you talk about the kind of numbers that I’m talking about that because the child care is, child care couldn’t, you know, there’s something you have to have it in this country, you have to have it…” He would then propose placing tariffs on foreign nations such as China. “We’re going to be taking in trillions of dollars, and as much as child care is talked about as being expensive, it’s, relatively speaking, not very expensive, compared to the kind of numbers we’ll be taking in,” before concluding, “! want to stay with child care. So we’ll take care of it. Thank you.”  The rambling answer was emblematic of Trump’s appearance, which also included slight jabs at President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris, the current Democratic presidential nominee. Trump also spoke about a plan to have Elon Musk head up an oversight commission rooting out government waste. But his lackluster showing drew the ire of many on social media. One user on X noted, “He is used to rallies. He can’t speak to anyone not cheering him on.” The footage inspired a trending hashtag on the platform – #TrumpIsSoStupid.
Check out more of the responses to the speech below.

1. Thinking Politely

2. MamaBlue

3. The Prince of Nuance

4. Lexington Concord

5. Liddle Savages

6. Bob Marsdale

7. Tom Colicchio

8. Luke Ryan

https://twitter.com/lukeryansays/status/1831782113265512708

Related Tags

Donald Trump Social Media

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    Fanatics Fest NYC 2025

    Kai Cenat Announces Hem "Will Never Be In Another Relationship Again" Following Split From Girlfriend

    Cassius Life
    Tyler Perry x Mario Rodriguez

    Tyler Perry Accused Of Sexual Assault By Second Actor, 'Madea' Mogul's Attorney Slams $77M Lawsuit As A 'Money Grab'

    Bossip
    David Daniel Otunga Jr. and Jennifer Hudson BET Awards 2025 - Red Carpet

    'I Feel The Love': Jennifer Hudson's Son Moves Her To Tears With Song On Christmas As She Celebrates The Holidays With Common

    Bossip
    Wild Card Series - Boston Red Sox v New York Yankees - Game 1

    Jazz Chisholm Jr. Gets Engaged To Ahna Mac & Addresses Haters Slamming Her OnlyFans

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close