Drake Dragged On X For "Free Tory" Instagram Story Post
Certified Loser Boy: Drake The Latest To Die On The Tory Lanez Hill, Shares Link To Petition Calling For His Release From Prison
You can add Drake to the list of people who just can’t accept that Tory Lanez shot Megan Thee Stallion. Drake shared a link to a petition calling for Governor Gavin Newsom to pardon Canadian Yosemite Sam, aka Tory Lanez, after he was stabbed 14 times in prison. On Friday, Drake posted via his Instagram Stories, “@torylanez come home soon” along with the link to a Change.org petition “Pardon Tory Lanez: Urge Governor Newsom to Correct a Deep Injustice,” which now has over 236,000 signatures. The petition first sprouted up on Tory Lanez’s social media accounts in the wake of a non-profit organization called Unite the People claiming that it has testimony from a bodyguard that would absolve Lanez of the 2020 shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. Walter Roberts, who is the “lead consultant” of the group, claimed a man named Bradley James, who said he was the bodyguard of Megan Thee Stallion’s former best friend, Kelsey Harris, approached him claiming to be a witness to Harris admitting to shooting Megan Thee Stallion. Megan Thee Stallion’s attorney, Alex Spiro, issued a statement on his client’s behalf: “Tory Lanez was tried and convicted by a jury of his peers, and his case was properly adjudicated through the court system. This is not a political matter — this is a case of a violent assault that was resolved in a court of law.” Thee Stallion is also unbothered as she just recently announced her swimwear line.
Drake Is Getting Dragged On XShe doesn’t have to address the situation because social media has been dragging Drake and Chris Brown for yelling Free Tory. Brown was recently locked up abroad for an incident a year ago and denied bail on the matter. “Drake was quiet for Kendrick, but real loud for Megan, a woman! #SIMP,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read. Welp. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
