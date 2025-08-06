Subscribe
News

Drake Gushes Over Singer’s Birthmark, X Users Call It “Weird”

Published on August 6, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Wireless Festival 2025 - Day Two

Source: Simone Joyner / Getty

Drake’s latest show of love to singer Gracie Abrams in a social media post involving her birthmark has fans online calling the move “weird”.

As much as Drake has risen to fame with his own brand of rap swagger, there are moments where his appreciation for certain things and people strike the public and some of his fans as a little odd.  On Monday (August 4), the rapper shared a photo from singer Gracie Abrams in his Instagram Stories where she showed off what appeared to be a small, circular brown birthmark on her left arm. He then shared a photo of himself during a performance sporting a similar birthmark.

Related Stories

“I used to hate my birthmark but Gracie got the same one,” he wrote as a caption to the post. “Now it’s art.” The post isn’t the first time that the Canadian superstar has made a reference to Abrams in social media. In March, the For All The Dogs rapper reposted the lyrics from the song “I Knew It, I Know You” from her sophomore album, The Secret of Us. Drake also made it a point to praise the production of the track. “[GOAT]’d beat switch on this,” he wrote, adding a sad emoji, brain exploding emoji, and a blue heart emoji to describe the second half of the song.

There doesn’t seem to be any indication that Drake and Gracie Abrams, who is the daughter of the famous film and television director J.J. Abrams, have met or interacted in person altthough according to a Buzzfeed article, she does follow him on Instagram. The 25-year-old singer is dating Irish actor Paul Mescal. But Drake’s recent post had some people buzzing online, with fans of Abrams and others calling the behavior out, noting the age difference (Drake is 38). One user on X, formerly Twitter named Tae wrote of Drake, “extremely odd individual.”

Other users on social media were more savage. In another X post, a user named Jazmine wrote, “Drake got her on his story quoting birthmarks like it’s poetry. I’d delete my whole identity if he posted me like that.” Another X user going by the name of vespera wrote that “this is very weird and creepy.”

1. Bri

2. Puketrilli

3. Hunter Harris

4. Sofia

5. $tunna

6. Chief Flips

7. Butterstotch

8. Dahnny

9. TAE

Related Tags

drake Social Media
More from Hip-Hop Wired
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Canadian rapper Drake...
News
2025 Dreamville Music Festival
News
Supreme x Dunks 2025
6 Items
News
Call of Duty: Black Ops 7
Movies
15 Items
News
News
Trending Stories
Lil Baby Performs At Intuit Dome
4 Items
Pop Culture

Alleged Leaked Text Messages From An OnlyFans Model Has Lil Baby Out Here “Simping & Tricking”

2025 US Open - Previews
5 Items
News

Let That Racket Talk: Who Is Tennis Star Taylor Townsend?

Young Thug Makes Surprise Appearance At Back-to-School Event
News

Young Thug Claps Back At Snitching Rumors After Peewee Roscoe Audio Leaks

"A Night Out With The King" French Montana Listening Session
10 Items
funkmaster flex

Record Scratch: DJ Enuff Accusses Funk Flex of Snaking Him & Getting Him Fired From Hot 97, X Is Not Surprised

Holding a sparkler in front of an American Flag to celebrate the 4th of July Independence Day
Politics

Democratic Leaders Respond To Trump’s Hypocritical And Unconstitutional Ban On US Flag Burning

CamRon Unveils Pynk Mynk
News

Cam’ron Recalls His Worst BBL Experience, Likens It To “Bricks”

Hot 97 Summer Jam 2023
8 Items
Music

Funk Flex Announces Last Hot 97 Show (At 7PM) Is Sept. 1, DJ Enuff Exits

State Founding Will Investing 70 Million in Heat/Cooling Pumps Across NYCHA Developments
News

2 Men Posing As NYCHA Employees Rob A Woman Of $200K In Brooklyn Project

Hip-Hop Wired

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close