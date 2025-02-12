Drake Appears To Jab At Serena Williams Via IG Burner Account
Bullet Hole Lover Drake Appears To Jab At Serena Williams Via IG Burner, X Wants The Owl Caged
Drake, he of bullet-ridden hoodies and manufactured smoke, is currently on tour in Australia and New Zealand but is still taking notice of all the chatter around his name. In the wake of Kendrick Lamar‘s Super Bowl LIX appearance and Serena Williams showing up to C-walk, Drake took what appears to be a cheap shot at his ex via an alleged Instagram burner account. The streets are still abuzz with discussion focused on Kendrick Lamar performing his scathing Grammy Award-winning diss track “Not Like Us” amid all the legal moves made by the Compton native’s Canadian rival. Further, K.Dot invited his fellow Compton native Serena Williams onstage to dance which some felt added extra insult. As some know, Drake and Serena Williams dated a decade ago and he allegedly reached into his images folder and shared a photo of himself and Williams’ former agent, Jill Smoller. The message is unclear, much like many of the moves the OVO honcho has made after explosively underestimating his opponent and losing perhaps the largest battle of his career. No matter Drizzy’s aim or reason for the photo, some online are seeing through the antics and are wondering why he hasn’t moved on from the stack of Ls he’s taken so far. We’re sharing the burner account post below for the sheer purposes of visibility and clarity. Keep scrolling to see reactions from fans on X to the perceived jab. — Photo: Getty
1.
2.
3.
4.
5.
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
