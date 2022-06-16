Drake’s New Album ‘Honestly Nevermind’ Drops At Midnight, Soft Rap Twitter In Shambles

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Apparently, Drake couldn’t let Beyonce get all the glory today. Apparently, the 6 God is also dropping a new album, but his will be landing at midnight tonight for a Friday, June 17 release.

The Toronto rapper took to his Instagram to reveal the title, Honestly Nevermind, and the release date along with the album artwork. By Drake standards, the cover, some blinged out lettering, is kind of no frills.

Drake’s last album, Certified Lover Boy, was released less than a year ago (9 months to be exact, coincidence?) in September 2021. Also worth noting, OVO Fest is making its return this year.

Twitter is already saluting, or hating on, The Boy, so, the usual.

