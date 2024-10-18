Drake Dragged On X Following Latest Duck Lip Selfie
Duck Lip Jimmy AKA Drake Gets Fried On X For Rocking Freshly Laid Pigtails With Barrettes
Drake is still very much going through some thangs following his battle with Kendrick Lamar. Drizzy’s style has changed many times throughout his career, but recently, many people have wondered if the Canadian-born musician is having a mid-life crisis. The “God’s Plan” crafter has been getting trolled on X, formerly Twitter, after sharing another duck lip face selfie to his Instagram Story Tuesday night. The Six God tried to take a page from West Coast legend Snoop Dogg’s book by rocking sleek pigtails with baby blue bubble barrettes and his hair parted down the middle. The fit wasn’t any better, with Drake wearing a baggy-ass Canadian tuxedo (all denim for those who don’t know), an oversized leather bomber jacket that would make the Dipset proud, and white-on-white Air Force 1s. Unfortunately for Drake, he didn’t look as cool as Uncle Snoop, and X didn’t hold back on the jokes. Another user on X wrote, “Drake going thru [sic] his mid life crisis..what the hell possessed him to go put his hair in pigtails and pose with duck lips lol..just give us the slaps my boy.” Speaking about the hair, another user on X wrote, “Drake with those f–king pigtails, EIGHT DAYS away from being THIRTY EIGHT years old is pissing me off so bad.” Bruh. We are sure Drake could care less about what people think about his style or infamous duck lip selfies; in fact, we think he’s doing this to keep his “haters” talking. Well, if he thinks he looks cool, that’s on him. But one thing is sure: he will keep getting these jokes after dropping these photos. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
1. H O W L I N G
2. TEARS
3. HA!
4. Oof
5. Accurate
6.
7.
8.
9.
10.
11.
12.
13.
