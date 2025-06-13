Drake Drops Another Stimmy On His Artist Smiley, Internet Pleads For Mercy

Drake is back at it again, handing out what fans jokingly call another “stimulus package,” this time to his OVO Sound signee, Smiley.

Their new collaboration, “2 Mazza,” appears on Smiley’s latest project “Don’t Box Me In“. The track marks another co-sign from “The Boy,” continuing the partnership that began in 2021 with their viral hit “Over The Top.” That song had the internet going crazy, not just for Drake’s verse, but for Smiley’s distinct delivery and the now-infamous line, “Prada and Gucci don’t go together.”

But this time, the reception hasn’t been as warm. While Drake’s presence usually guarantees a flood of attention, fans have been more muted, and at times critical, about “2 Mazza.” Some listeners feel the energy is off, and even loyal OVO fans are questioning whether this collab meets the high bar set by their first joint effort. Smiley’s unique cadence continues to split opinion, and though Drake’s verse brings his usual confidence, it hasn’t sparked the same level of excitement as in past features.

Smiley, who signed to Drake’s OVO Sound imprint under Warner Records in 2021, continues to build his presence with Don’t Box Me In, which also features appearances from IceWear Vezzo and fellow OVO affiliate Baka Not Nice. Despite mixed reactions, the project reflects Smiley’s refusal to fit into a conventional mold, hence the title.

Whether “2 Mazza” grows on fans or fades out quietly, it’s clear that Drake is still betting on Smiley. Check out some of the early online reactions to this new collaboration below, and decide for yourself if the OVO duo still has that viral magic.