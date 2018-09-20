Bruh… : Twitter Suspicious About Drake’s Friendships With Teenage Girls

Chris Hansen is sitting somewhere with his eyebrows raised right now. Drake is the subject of intense suspicion and slander on Twitter after recent stories involving his friendships with young teenage girls.

The trouble for Champagne Papi started when news broke about him allegedly (he is not) being romantically linked to 18-year-old model Bella Harris on top of the fact knowing her since she was 16. Things got even worse for Drake after a video surfaced Monday night featuring Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown revealing the “Hotline Bling” rapper sends her “I miss you text messages,” and gives her advice on boys.

Wait…what? Bruh she is 14!

As you can imagine Twitter’s predator alert antennas went up and they began to drag the rapper about his weird friendships especially with the young Hollywood star and who can blame them. The slander is coming in at an alarming rate with some of the 6 God’s lyrics being analyzed intensely and analyzing other relationships with other young girls.

Do you think Drake is playing a dangerous game texting Millie Bobby Brown? Or are we overreacting? Regardless the optics here are very weird, and Drake needs to kind of take a chill pill. Hit the gallery below to see all of the fallout to Drake’s creepiness below.

Photo: Michael Steele / Getty