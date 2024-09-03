‘Dune: Awakening’ Dev Describes Optimizing The Game For The Xbox Series S As “Challenge,” Video Game X Reacts

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

The Xbox Series S is an affordable entry into the next generation of gaming for those who don’t want to drop $500 on an Xbox Series X or PlayStation 5 . Now, there are discussions about the console hurting Xbox as a company and making life difficult for game developers.Is the Xbox Series S why games are not dropping on Xbox consoles at launch? Funcom, the studio behind Dune: Awakening, an open-world survival MMO, described bringing their upcoming game to the Xbox Series S as a “challenge.”Chief product officer Scott Junor spoke directly about the game’s development on the Xbox Series S while at Gamescom last month, and he said it has not been easy. Per VG247

So, it’s one of the reasons we’re coming out on PC first. There’s a lot of optimisations we need to do before we release on the Xbox. But yeah, Xbox Series S is a challenge.

Unreal does a lot of the work for us in some ways. What we’re more doing is optimisation of assets, and using various technologies, be it FSR or something else, to replicate frames. We want the game to look stunning on high-end, whether you have a 3070 or a 4090, but we also want it to look good… I don’t think we’ve released our min-spec yet, but y’know powerful cards from a few years ago should be able to run the game. It should look good – it won’t be able to leverage the ultra-spec options, but it’ll still look nice.

The Series S Possibly Causing Other Issues

it could be due to an exclusivity deal that neither Black Myth: Wukong’s developer, Game Science, nor

, with other games like Enotria: The Last Song, an upcoming Soulslike due to release on PC and PS5 on September 19, announcing via its website that