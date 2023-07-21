Dwight Howard Sued For Assault & Battery By Man He Allegedly Met on Instagram, Twitter Reacting

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A man put former Lakers star Dwight Howard on blast this week by sharing alleged text messages between himself and the retired NBA baller on social media.

RadarOnline obtained a copy of the court documents where a man named Stephen Harper filed for damages against Howard for a number issues–including assault and battery and allegedly attempting to coerce the man into having a threesome.

In the documents, Harper claims that it was he who reached out to Howard on Instagram on May 29, 2021, via Harper’s “secondary Instagram account.” He claimed to have sent his cell phone number. He alleges that Howard texted the number with a “devil emoji,” and that the two began texting regularly.

Harper alleges that Howard asks him if he knew who he was texting and that the man responded by sending his name and a screenshot of his “main” Instagram page. “After viewing Mr. Harper’s Primary Account, [Howard] indicated that [Howard] was waiting on [Mr. Harper] to send pics,” the court documents allege.

Harper claimed Howard told him he was “into freaky” sexual content and that he wanted to see Mr. Harper’s nudes and “c—shots,” per the court documents.

Howard, who has been caught up in salacious allegations before, reportedly told the man, “Now I want you to know I’m not like gay or anything. I’m jus a lil nasty sometimes. Ion wanna offend you.”

The suit notes that the pair communicated extensively, “From May of 2021 through July of 2021, Mr. Harper and [Howard] continued to exchange text messages, several of which included sexually explicit content, such as photographs and videos.”

Howard allegedly contacted Harper on July 19, 2021, to tell him he was “thinking about that meat,” and invited him to his Georgia home. Harper alleges that Howard told him that his son was home and that Harper would have to leave the home before everyone awakened.

Harper said he took an Uber to Howard’s home. While en route, he claimed Howard texted him asking if Harper wanted to have a threesome with a “dude” or a “girl.”

The man alleges that he declined a threesome, but that he did go to the home where the two engaged in consensual kissing and conversation before a man arrived dressed as a woman and called themselves “Kitty.”

Harper alleges that Howard and Kitty had consensual oral sex and that Howard attempted to entice Harper into a threesome with them, but he resisted. He then alleges that the former NBA player, told him he was “going to do whatever” and he was “going to like it.”

Harper then alleges that he was intimidated by Howard and “Kitty,” and that “Defendant stood up (towering over Mr. Harper), grabbed Mr. Harper by the thighs, forcibly removed Mr. Harper’s underwear, held Mr. Harper down, and performed nonconsensual oral sex on Mr. Harper,” the suit read. “Mr. Harper was in fear of imminent bodily harm when he was pinned down and forced to remain in place while Defendant continued to sexually assault him.”

Harper continues to share more graphic details including that Kitty “anally penetrated” Howard while Howard grabbed his head and shoved his penis into Harper’s mouth.

Harper claimed after the men were finished, he immediately put on his clothes and called an Uber. He said he felt “extremely violated and humiliated and was in complete shock.”

Harper alleges that “Kitty” drove him home.

The lawsuit accused Howard of assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and false imprisonment. A request for damages has not been specified.

Despite previous allegations, Howard has maintained that he is not gay. He has 5 children by several women and RadarOnline was unable to reach him for comment on their story.

Nevertheless, Twitter is having a field. See for yourself in the gallery.