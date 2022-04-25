Bored Billionaire Elon Musk On Verge of Buying Twitter, Users Say RIP To Social Media Platform

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

It looks like bootleg Tony Stark, aka Elon Musk, will indeed purchase Twitter, and depending on who you ask, this development is not being well received.

Reuters reports Twitter is set to accept Musk’s “best and final” $41 billion to purchase the social media platform. The decision comes after the back and forth between the company and Musk as they actively tried to find potential buyers to keep Musk’s stench off the company. Welp, they couldn’t get anyone to drop a bag on Twitter at its current share price, and now they are seemingly caving in to the bored billionaire.

Per Reuters:

Twitter may announce the $54.20-per-share deal later on Monday once its board has met to recommend the transaction to Twitter shareholders, the sources said. It is always possible that the deal collapses at the last minute, the sources added.

Musk, the world’s richest person according to a tally by Forbes, is negotiating to buy Twitter in a personal capacity, and Tesla is not involved in the deal.

Twitter has not been able to secure so far a ‘go-shop’ provision under its agreement with Musk that would allow it to solicit other bids once the deal is signed, the sources said. Still, Twitter would be allowed to accept an offer from another party by paying Musk a break-up fee, the sources added.

The sources requested anonymity because the matter is confidential. Twitter and Musk did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Twitter shares were up 4.5% in pre-market trading in New York on Monday at $51.15 The news is being received in two different ways. If you’re in MAGA land, this is a big win. Since Musk started toying with this idea, first becoming a major shareholder in the company and earning himself a spot on the board before announcing he did not want to join, ultimately wanting to buy it outright, those on the right saw this as a good sign. They believe that Musk will be their champion for racism disguised as “free speech” and bring back their lord and savior and purveyor of BIG LIES, Donald Trump. While on the left, many see this as the impending death of the popular social media platform leading to RIP Twitter immediately trending on Monday (Apr.25). “RIP Twitter is trending because Ol’ Musky is ramming through a deal to buy that could be final as soon as today and what it should really say is RIP J4JD Twitter because that’s why he’s buying it. Mark my words, accounts will start disappearing,” one Twitter user wrote. We are still waiting for the official announcement to come down from Twitter. Until then, you can peep more reactions to the news in the gallery below. — Photo: NurPhoto / Getty