Politics

Elon Musk Clowned On X Following Wisconsin Election Loss

Elon Musk Called A Loser On His Own Platform After Spending Millions In Wisconsin Judicial Election

Published on April 2, 2025
Source: Getty Images / Susan Crawford / Elon Musk

Republicans had a bad night on Tuesday, but Elon Musk had an even worse night after failing to convince Wisconsin voters not to elect Judge Susan Crawford.
Elon Musk poured millions, $20 million to be exact, into the Wisconsin Supreme Court race, even going as far as to bribe voters by handing out $1 million checks to people. One of them leads the state’s College Republicans, and many say the handout was no coincidence.

Regardless of trying to throw money at the issue, Wisconsin voters rejected Musk and the Donald Trump-backed candidate, Brad Schimel. They voted for Judge Susan Crawford, dealing a significant blow to Trump and his buddy Musk, telling Phony Stark their votes can’t be bought. Musk held a rally in Wisconsin ahead of Tuesday night’s pivotal election. He even wore a cheesehead, his of way of pandering to the Wisconsin natives, but it was all for naught. After the results, Musk hopped on the platform he basically sold to himself to b*tch and moan about the results writing in a post, “The long con of the left is corruption of the judiciary.”

Social Media Lets Elon Musk Know He Lost

Musk’s post on X led to him being dragged onto the platform he reluctantly bought for $44 billion and subsequently ran into the ground, turning it into a hot mess. “Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha Apartheid South African Nazi who spent tens of millions of dollars on the Wisconsin Supreme Court MAGA candidate loses. Suck on that, you fucking cheesehead,” one post on X read.  Another post read, “Dear Elon, Clearly, the people of Wisconsin think you are full of shit. But thanks for depositing $20 million in our economy and losing. Did I mention you lost? And people really really don’t like you? I mean really.” We love it when Musk gets clowned, especially on his platform. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Donald Trump Elon Musk

