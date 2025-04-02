Elon Musk Called A Loser On His Own Platform After Spending Millions In Wisconsin Judicial Election

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Social Media Lets Elon Musk Know He Lost

Ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha ha Apartheid South African Nazi who spent tens of millions of dollars on the Wisconsin Supreme Court MAGA candidate

loses

. Suck on that,

you

Dear Elon, Clearly, the people of Wisconsin think you are full of shit. But thanks for depositing $20 million in our economy and losing. Did I mention

you lost

? And people really really don’t like you? I mean really.”