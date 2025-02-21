Elon Musk Called Lame & More Following CPAC Appearance
X Thinks Elon Musk Was High Out of His Mind During His Ridiculous CPAC Appearance
My mind is a storm.” Clearly. What proceeded was a very incoherent interview that left everyone on X, formerly Twitter, scratching their heads because you could barely understand a word he was saying. “Elon can barely form a sentence right now,” journalist Aaron Rupar, who we rely on to recap all of the Trump/GOP madness, said while sharing a Newsmax of Musk making a fool of himself. Legal analyst Ken White said in response to Rupar’s post on BlueSky, “Hard to argue with him.” In another post, Rupar wrote, “Wearing sunglasses inside and following an event where he at times had a hard time speaking coherently, Elon Musk walks off the CPAC stage waving around a chain saw. This is the guy currently running our government. Congrats, America!” Other comments about Musk’s appearance didn’t hold back. “Kleptocratic ketamine addict,” wrote legal analyst Jennifer Taub. “The same guy running around the stage with a chainsaw and unable to complete a sentence wants to put his microchips in people’s brains,” Melanie D’Arrigo, New York Health Campaign director, said on X. This is truly going to be a very long four years. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.The world’s richest clown, Elon Musk, made an appearance at the right-wing Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) yesterday, and many people were left wondering if the Tesla chief was high as hell or if there was something else going on with him. Elon Musk once again made a complete a** out of himself as he stormed onto the CPAC stage, wielding a custom chainsaw while rocking a black MAGA hat and wearing shades. When he eventually settled down, Musk told the crowd, “
