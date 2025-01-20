Subscribe
Elon Musk Drops Nazi Salute From Inauguration Stage

Not See?: Elon Musk Does Nazi Salute On Inauguration Stage, Social Media Reacts

Published on January 20, 2025
Source: ANGELA WEISS / Getty

Elon Musk was the subject of much scorn throughout the day at Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday, January 20. But the world’s richest man saved the best for later when he “allegedly” threw up a Nazi salute from the stage.
    There was Phony Stark, cackling from the stage at Capital One Arena when he clapped his hands to his chest then extended his arm out with his palm down. It damn sure looked like a “Seig Heil” aka Nazi salute, and just about everyone with sense, and scholars, agree.   Musk also did his Heil Hitler-like salute twice, so you know that it’s real. Keep in mind that Musk has gone on the record to support Germany’s current far right party and has said racist comments repeatedly and often, so there’s that. We’ve compiled some of the best social media reactions in the gallery. We suggest you take note of anyone copping pleas for Musk, and ask yourself why said people are in your life.
But hey, per Rolling Stone, the right-wing extremists are ecstatic. In typical fashion, Musk took to X to deny he did the Roman Salute co-opted by hate groups for decades.   “Frankly, they need better dirty tricks” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”

1.

2. Yeah, that's it.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11. Family ties?

12. Gaslighting 101.

13. The truth shall set you free.

Elon Musk Nazi

