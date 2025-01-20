Elon Musk Drops Nazi Salute From Inauguration Stage
Not See?: Elon Musk Does Nazi Salute On Inauguration Stage, Social Media Reacts
January 20, 2025There was Phony Stark, cackling from the stage at Capital One Arena when he clapped his hands to his chest then extended his arm out with his palm down. It damn sure looked like a “Seig Heil” aka Nazi salute, and just about everyone with sense, and scholars, agree.
Musk also did his Heil Hitler-like salute twice, so you know that it’s real. Keep in mind that Musk has gone on the record to support Germany’s current far right party and has said racist comments repeatedly and often, so there’s that. We’ve compiled some of the best social media reactions in the gallery. We suggest you take note of anyone copping pleas for Musk, and ask yourself why said people are in your life. But hey, per Rolling Stone, the right-wing extremists are ecstatic. In typical fashion, Musk took to X to deny he did the Roman Salute co-opted by hate groups for decades.
I studied the Nazis at university, taught the history of Nazi Germany on two continents and wrote for major newspapers about Nazi Germany. I am internet famous for fact-checking chuds on the history, ideology and policy of Nazi Germany.That was a Nazi salute. — Mike Stuchbery 💀🍷 (@MikeStuchbery_) January 20, 2025
“Frankly, they need better dirty tricks” he said on X, formerly known as Twitter. “The ‘everyone is Hitler’ attack is sooo tired.”
Frankly, they need better dirty tricks. The “everyone is Hitler” attack is sooo tired 😴 https://t.co/9fIqS5mWA0— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) January 21, 2025
