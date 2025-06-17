Elon Musk Drops Urinary Drugs Test Results To Dispute Alleged Substance Abuse, X Remains Skeptical

Elon Musk is fighting back against those allegations of drug use and dropped a receipt in the form of a urinary drug test, but users on X are pointing out one glaring issue with his evidence.

The Tesla chief continues to be the talk of the platform he allegedly no longer owns. A few weeks ago, he got into a public spat with his MAGA homie, Donald Trump, that eventually led to him apologizing for calling the “president” a pedophile.

Then there was a bombshell New York Times story that highlighted Musk’s drug use, alleging Phony Stark took a “cocktail” of drugs during his time in the White House, and advising Cheetoh Mussolini, aka Donald Trump—claims which he has vehemently denied.

Now, he recently shared on X the results of a drug test with the caption “lol,” showing he tested negative for ketamine, cocaine, and amphetamines.

According to the report, the urine test came back negative for: benzodiazepines, amphetamines, ecstasy, barbiturates, buprenorphine, cocaine, ketamine, methadone, meperidine, zolpidems, opiates, PCP, oxycodone, propoxyphene, cannabinoids, tramadol, ethanol, fentanyl, and carisoprodol.

Newsweek attempted to verify the test by reaching out to Fastest Labs of South Austin and United States Drug Testing, who are listed on the test, but did not receive a response.

Folks On X Are Not Buying What Elon Musk Is Selling

While Musk thinks this is a dunk on the New York Times reporting, some users on X are pointing out that he’s celebrating being sober for a week.

Per the Priory Group, drugs like ketamine “can be detected in your urine for up to 14 days after you last used it. However, some studies suggest that it’s possible for ketamine to be detected in your urine for as long as 30 days after you took it.”

According to the form, Musk took the test on June 11, which is also the same day he apologized to Trump on X, formerly Twitter, for claiming Felon 47 was on the Epstein list and that he should be impeached, and replaced with JD Vance, who is equally as evil, but not as stupid as Trump, which is terrifying.

Welp.

While we don’t care for Elon Musk due to his allegiance with Donald Trump, we also hope he is getting some help if he is, in fact, having substance abuse issues.

You can see reactions from more skeptical X users in the gallery below.