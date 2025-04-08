Elon Musk Hilariously Trolled During ‘Path of Exile 2″ Stream, He Also Died While Fighting Tutorial Boss

Subscribe
Elon Musk Hilariously Trolled During 'Path of Exile 2' Stream

Published on April 8, 2025

Published on April 8, 2025
Elon Musk Hilariously Trolled During 'Path of Exile 2' Stream

Source: The Washington Post / Getty / Elon Musk

Elon Musk didn’t help convince people he’s good at Path of Exile 2. Musk, who is reportedly on his way out of the White House, didn’t do much to repair his credibility as a gamer after he admitted to “fraudmaxing” in Path of Exile 2, which is basically paying someone to play the game and level up his character for him.
The billionaire decided to stream himself playing the game while on his private jet during an “airborne continuity test” of his Starlink internet service.

During the stream, Musk was mercilessly trolled by viewers, who attacked the Tesla chief for his “work” with DOGE, laying off government workers in the name of “efficiency” and his wild personal life, making babies, he’s currently at 13 kids. The stream, which is still on his X profile, lasted about an hour and 45 minutes. Musk rarely said a word, instead staring into the camera while playing the game’s early parts. Musk died a few times, and he had to create a new character because he played on hardcore (i.e., perma-death) difficulty.

The Trolls Showed Elon Musk No Mercy

It didn’t take long for the trolling to begin. One message said to Musk was, “make it clap for daddy.” Another person claiming to be Ashley St. Clair, one of Musk’s many former partners, and is currently locked into a custody battle over their five-month-old. Another comment read, “Elon, deep down you will always be cringe no matter how much money or power you have.”
Elon Musk has been silent as his buddy Trump destroys the global economy with his stupid tariffs. Musk has broken his silence on the matter, saying he hopes for zero tariffs and even called Trump’s top financial advisor a “moron” and “dumber than a sack of bricks.” You can see reactions to Elon Musk getting trolled in the gallery below.

