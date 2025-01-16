The Jig Is Up: Elon Musk Is Being Called A Fake Gamer & Accused of Paying Someone To Max Out His ‘Path of Exile 2″ Builds

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Per Vulture:

Elon Musk claims to be a top-tier gamer, but gamers aren’t so sure about that based on his Path of Exile 2 streaming footage.Musk somehow found a way to squeeze in a lot of time to play Path of Exile 2 despite spending most of his time kissing Donald Trump’s ass at Mar-a-Lago and supposedly pushing to make America efficient again.While streaming himself playing the game with two extremely high-ranking builds on hardcore mode, which features a permadeath mechanic permanently killing your character if you die, gamers noticed something very peculiar: his lack of skill.Watching Musk clumsily navigate the game despite having a high-ranking character raised gamers’ eyebrows, leading many to question whether he is a gaming god. After some investigation, the answer is a resounding no. Gamers, including popular Twitch streamer Asmongold, have called him a “fake gamer” and accused him of paying someone to grind the game for him or as one YouTube commenter called it, “fraudmaxing.”

The key evidence that Musk doesn’t know what he’s doing is as follows: Musk burns past the high-value items while picking up the worthless ones; Musk seemingly does not know which icon to click on to enter a map; Musk doesn’t seem to realize that he needs to replenish his mana (essentially his magic levels) in order to deal effective damage against a boss (it is unfathomable that he should not know how to do this if he’s played even an hour of any RPG); worst of all, and certainly the most painful to watch for a seasoned Path of Exile 2 player, is the way Musk — supposed veteran PC gamer — inefficiently drags and drops loot into his inventory.

Elon Musk removed Asmongold’s check mark and leaked private DMs after POE criticism pic.twitter.com/upC4M0jWuD — yeet (@Awk20000) January 16, 2025

Leaking my DM’s is one thing but this is absolutely uncalled for https://t.co/I4eRo2QPKF — Zack (@Asmongold) January 16, 2025