The Jig Is Up: Elon Musk Is Being Called A Fake Gamer & Accused of Paying Someone To Max Out His ‘Path of Exile 2″ Builds
Per Vulture:
The key evidence that Musk doesn’t know what he’s doing is as follows: Musk burns past the high-value items while picking up the worthless ones; Musk seemingly does not know which icon to click on to enter a map; Musk doesn’t seem to realize that he needs to replenish his mana (essentially his magic levels) in order to deal effective damage against a boss (it is unfathomable that he should not know how to do this if he’s played even an hour of any RPG); worst of all, and certainly the most painful to watch for a seasoned Path of Exile 2 player, is the way Musk — supposed veteran PC gamer — inefficiently drags and drops loot into his inventory.Musk, being the man-child he is, also unfollowed Asmongold, stripped him of his verified status and shared the DMs they exchanged with each other.
Elon Musk removed Asmongold’s check mark and leaked private DMs after POE criticism pic.twitter.com/upC4M0jWuD— yeet (@Awk20000) January 16, 2025
What a loser. Now you see why we call him Phony Stark.
Leaking my DM’s is one thing but this is absolutely uncalled for https://t.co/I4eRo2QPKF— Zack (@Asmongold) January 16, 2025
