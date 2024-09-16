Elon Musk Deletes X Reply About Joe Biden & Kamala Harris
Elon Musk Asks Why Joe Biden & Kamala Harris Haven’t Suffered Assassination Attempts #DeportElonMusk
Elon Musk has long inserted himself in the culture wars that have divided political discourse similarly to the current makeup of Congress, and employing his massive X platform as a vehicle for said messaging. The wealthy businessman posted and later deleted an X reply pondering why assassination attempts against President Joe Biden and Vice President Harris have not occurred in the wake of the latest attempt on former president Donald Trump’s life. Elon Musk asked the question in a quoted reply on X via the pro-Trump @cb_doge account, which asked on Sunday (September), “Why they want to kill Donald Trump?” In the quoted reply, Musk wrote, “And no one is even trying to assassinate Biden/Kamala [chin scratching emoji].”
The X reply from @cb_doge had well over a million views and several quoted replies from both supporters of Musk’s missive and detractors who felt the words were an incitement or invitation to would-be assassins. This has prompted users on X to get the #DeportElonMusk topic to trend with many replies pointing out what they feel is a divisive political stance. Elon Musk has made no secret of his alignment with Trump after reinstating the business mogul’s once-suspended account and sharing glowing words about the presidential hopeful on his platform and beyond. Further, Musk is a strong proponent of free speech and uses his platform to freely express his views despite how unpopular they may seem to some. A quick scan of Musk’s account shows him largely quote-replying to other accounts, especially those with favorable things to say about him or his many business endeavors. There are no signs of an apology regarding his quip about President Biden and Vice President Harris. In fact, Musk is framing the deleted tweet as an attempt at humor. “Well, one lesson I’ve learned is that just because I say something to a group and they laugh doesn’t mean it’s going to be all that hilarious as a post on 𝕏,” reads one X reply. He followed it with, “Turns out that jokes are WAY less funny if people don’t know the context and the delivery is plain text.” On X, the #DeportElonMusk has several replies calling for the deportation of Elon Musk. We’ve got those reactions below. — Photo: Jean Catuffe / Getty
