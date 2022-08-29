It’s The Joint: Eminem & Snoop Dogg Rock Out In The Metaverse During 2022 VMAs

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

The metaverse is here to stay whether folks are already on board or resistant to the push toward the virtual reality universe. Embracing the technology, Snoop Dogg and Eminem delivered a trippy performance within the metaverse space during a set at the 2022 VMAs.

Uncle Snoop and Slim Shady opened up their VMAs set by sitting on the couch as the Long Beach, Calif. star burned down a comically massive joint next to his Detroit counterpart on the couch. After the pair were zapped into the metaverse, they were transformed into the Bored Ape NFT versions of themselves along with other corresponding zany imagery courtesy of Yuga Labs, an NFT and cryptocurrency hub, performing their new collaboration “From the D 2 the LBC” from Eminem’s Curtain Call 2 album.

The dynamic duo eventually left the metaverse and was joined onstage by a live band. The show continued with a spirited performance complete with their Bored Ape counterparts in animatronic form behind them. While some fans of cryptocurrency and the NFT space saw value in the show performance, others weren’t as thrilled. We’ve got reactions from all sides listed below.

