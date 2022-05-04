Eminem Will Be Inducted Into The Rock & Hall of Fame, Becomes The Only Artist To Make It In 1st Year

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Eminem’s place in the pantheon of Hip-Hop artists has been the subject of debate lately, but this latest news will give fans and stans of the Detroit artist more ammo for their arguments for his greatness.

Slim Shady will be immortalized in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame after it was revealed that he is one of the 2022 class of inductees. The “Lose Yourself” crafter joins Pat Benatar, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton, Eurythmics, Lionel Richie, and Carly Simon to be blessed with the prestigious honor.

To earn your place in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an artist has to have released their first record 25 years before induction. Eminem released his first album, Infinite, in 1996 and, with his induction, became the only artist to make it into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame on their first try.

Earning spots in the performant category include Judas Priest and Jimmy Jam & Terry Lewis (recipients of the musical excellence award), Harry Belafonte and Elizabeth Cotten (early influence award), and Allen Grubman, Jimmy Iovine, and Sylvia Robinson (Ahmet Ertegun award).

“This diverse group of inductees each had a profound impact on the sound of youth culture and helped change the course of Rock & Roll,” John Sykes, Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, added in a statement announcing the 2022 class. “Their music moved generations and influenced so many artists that followed.”

Eminem’s career has been spotlighted with other rappers like Snoop Dogg, Gucci Mane, and even The Game taking swipes at him, wondering if he belongs in Hip-Hop’s coveted top 10. Snoop would eventually squash his “beef” with Eminem before sharing the stage with him alongside Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Kendrick Lamar during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.

Regardless of how you feel about Eminem and his music, his contribution and accomplishments are nothing to sneeze at, and his induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame only cements his greatness. He joins other Hip-Hop acts such as JAY-Z, LL Cool J, The Notorious B.I.G, 2Pac, N.W.A, Public Enemy, Beastie Boys, Run-DMC, Grandmaster Flash, and The Furious Five.

Congrats Eminem.

—

Photo: Kevin C. Cox / Getty