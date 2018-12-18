Gucci Mane Scoffs At The Mere Mention of Eminem Being The “King of Rap”

When it comes to being the “King of Rap” Atlanta Hip-Hop favorite Gucci Mane thinks Eminem doesn’t deserve to be in the conversation.

Guwop stopped by The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, and the question of the Detroit fire spitter being at the top of the Rap game was brought up he was utterly disgusted at the mere thought.

“You gotta come up with a better one. That ain’t even worth … ’cause I ain’t playin’ him in my car. You playin’ him in yours? You slidin’ around playin’ Eminem in your car with your old lady? Dolo play Eminem, just metaphors. Just goin’ in?

Gucci is me. I don’t know any regular black people who just ride around listening to Eminem in their free time. Or ever, really. #TooManyNapkins pic.twitter.com/FjIeLBh3Wc — Dark Zuckerberg 🚀 (@STEFisDOPE) December 17, 2018

While Gucci has a point the famous line “men lie, women lie, numbers don’t,” made famous by the great Jay-Z could be applied to Eminem. Marshall Mathers latest album, Kamikaze upon its release landed at number one on the Billboard 200 moving 434,000 records in its first week.

Gucci’s most recent effort Evil Genius is currently projected to sell 54,000 to 59,000 albums. His project before that El Gato: The Human Glacier released back in 2017 peaked at No.28 on Billboard. But based on Twitter this is a discussion that needed to happen, and most people are riding with the head of 1017 Records.

Do you agree with Gucci? Or is he reaching?

Photo: Prince Williams / Getty