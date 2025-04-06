‘Marvel Rivals’ Emma Frost & Her Thick Thighs Bring Out High Levels of Virtual Thirst

Emma Frost and her thick thighs in Marvel Rivals are definitely saving gamer’s lives.Marvel Rivals is heating up once again with the arrival of season 2, The Hellfire Gala, and with it comes one of the newest playable characters, Emma Frost, or, as we nerds know her affectionately, the White Queen.Marvel Rivals’ second season will also see a new map, Krakoa, the sentient living island. A description for the new season reads:

“After the inaugural Hellfire Gala, the Mutants’ meticulously crafted fireworks show once again left us awestruck. Emma Frost’s telepathic projections seemed to materialize right before our eyes, as the barren landscape of Mars transformed into a thriving sanctuary housing Krakoa’s sister: Arakko. In that electrifying moment, we decisively welcomed both the Hellfire Gala and Arakko into Marvel Rivals, ushering in a plan for new heroes, epic maps, and an entirely fresh series of costumes.”

Love Hip-Hop Wired? Get more! Join the Hip-Hop Wired Newsletter Thank you for subscribing! We care about your data. See our privacy policy.

Emma Frost

has

thighs

so thick that solo tanking will be a thing of the past in Marvel Rivals,” another post read.