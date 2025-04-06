Subscribe
Close
Gaming

Emma Frost & Her Thick Thighs In 'Marvel Rivals' Spark Thirst

‘Marvel Rivals’ Emma Frost & Her Thick Thighs Bring Out High Levels of Virtual Thirst

Published on April 6, 2025
Comment

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Marvel Rivals

Source: NetEase / Marvel Rivals / Emma Frost

Emma Frost and her thick thighs in Marvel Rivals are definitely saving gamer’s lives. Marvel Rivals is heating up once again with the arrival of season 2, The Hellfire Gala, and with it comes one of the newest playable characters, Emma Frost, or, as we nerds know her affectionately, the White Queen.
Marvel Rivals’ second season will also see a new map, Krakoa, the sentient living island. A description for the new season reads:

“After the inaugural Hellfire Gala, the Mutants’ meticulously crafted fireworks show once again left us awestruck. Emma Frost’s telepathic projections seemed to materialize right before our eyes, as the barren landscape of Mars transformed into a thriving sanctuary housing Krakoa’s sister: Arakko. In that electrifying moment, we decisively welcomed both the Hellfire Gala and Arakko into Marvel Rivals, ushering in a plan for new heroes, epic maps, and an entirely fresh series of costumes.”

Related Stories

NetEase isn’t shy when making the characters attractive in Marvel Rivals, but Frost has activated the BIG HORNY alt in gamers following the release of her trailer. Instantly, many players began comparing Frost’s look to that of Chun-Li, who’s been the thigh queen of the video game world for years. A new challenger in Emma Frost has arrived and is currently the talk of the gamer world.
  Since her unveiling, the comments have been rolling, and they are pure virtual thirst. “Crush me with your thighs, Emma Frost,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read. Emma Frost has thighs so thick that solo tanking will be a thing of the past in Marvel Rivals,” another post read. Grass needs to be touched immediately, lol. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

1. Chill

2. Bruh

3. LOL

4.

5. We wonder why

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

11.

Related Tags

HHW Gaming Marvel video games

Stories From Our Partners

    More from Hip-Hop Wired

    You May Also Like

    2025 Holiday Sleighs

    Fa La Laaawd! A Gallery Of Santa’s Favorites, Holly Jolly Hotties & Sleigh Belles Who Gifted The Gram With Stunning Holiday Looks

    Bossip
    Michael Rubin, Meek Mill, Jay-Z, and more Host REFORM Alliance Casino Night Event

    She Said 'Yes!' Karl Anthony Towns Pops The Question To Jordyn Woods With Christmas Proposal

    Bossip

    NFL Christmas 2025 Breakdown & Predictions: Lions, Cowboys, Chiefs Take the Field

    Cassius Life
    Row of oak wine barrels resting in dim cellar

    Whiskey Brands Are Declaring Bankruptcy As Industry Shifts

    Cassius Life

    Hip-Hop Wired

    Quick Links

    Legal

    Subscribe
    Close