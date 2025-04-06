Emma Frost & Her Thick Thighs In 'Marvel Rivals' Spark Thirst
‘Marvel Rivals’ Emma Frost & Her Thick Thighs Bring Out High Levels of Virtual Thirst
“After the inaugural Hellfire Gala, the Mutants’ meticulously crafted fireworks show once again left us awestruck. Emma Frost’s telepathic projections seemed to materialize right before our eyes, as the barren landscape of Mars transformed into a thriving sanctuary housing Krakoa’s sister: Arakko. In that electrifying moment, we decisively welcomed both the Hellfire Gala and Arakko into Marvel Rivals, ushering in a plan for new heroes, epic maps, and an entirely fresh series of costumes.”NetEase isn’t shy when making the characters attractive in Marvel Rivals, but Frost has activated the BIG HORNY alt in gamers following the release of her trailer. Instantly, many players began comparing Frost’s look to that of Chun-Li, who’s been the thigh queen of the video game world for years. A new challenger in Emma Frost has arrived and is currently the talk of the gamer world. Since her unveiling, the comments have been rolling, and they are pure virtual thirst. “Crush me with your thighs, Emma Frost,” one post on X, formerly Twitter, read. “Emma Frost has thighs so thick that solo tanking will be a thing of the past in Marvel Rivals,” another post read. Grass needs to be touched immediately, lol. You can see more reactions in the gallery below.
