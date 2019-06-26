Enes Kanter Says Zion Williamson Is “Just Julius Randle With Hops,” Randle Offered Some Smoke

Zion Williamson went first overall as expected in the 2019 NBA Draft, and hopes are high for the New Orleans Pelicans after selecting the talented former Duke University star. However, Enes Kanter might have invited some unwanted beef his way after comparing Williamson to his teammate Julius Randle, with Randle offering Kanter a touch of smoke.

Kanter was a guest on Colin Cowherd’s The Herd show earlier today and was asked by the host his opinion of the incoming rookie.

"I feel like he's Julius Randle with hops."@EnesKanter on Zion Williamson pic.twitter.com/d0iXjzZBCF — Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) June 26, 2019

“I kind of feel like he’s overhyped,” Kanter said. “I kind of feel like he’s Julius Randle with hops.”

Randle caught wind of the Blazers big man’s quip and fired back with one of his own via Twitter.

“Yo @EnesKanter last time you guarded me I had 45 relax bro lol,” Randle tweeted this afternoon.

NBA Twitter is pretty lit right now as this new beef is hot and sizzling. We have the reactions below.

Photo: Getty