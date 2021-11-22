Eric Bledsoe Trending After TikTok User Unearths Hilarious Sada Baby Line

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

In one of the most unexpectedly hilarious moments to bubble on social media, we’re sad to report that it came at the expense of NBA player, Eric Bledsoe. After Twiter fans resurfaced a track from Compton rapper YS titled “Mobsters,” and a line from Detroit rapper Sada Baby took a shot at the Los Angeles guard that has folks reacting.

On 2020’s YS and RONRONTHEPRODUCER’s extremely dope “Mobsters” track, Sada Baby comes in on the second verse with all the disrespect in the world for those who like to stay in the gym.

From “Mobsters”:

“Change the motherf*ckin’ topic ’cause I said so/He got muscles for no reason, Eric Bledsoe/He in the gym workin’ out to get a headstone/…”

As many on Twitter have noted, the only way anyone would know who Bledsoe is would have to be a completely dialed-in NBA fan. That’s not a slight towards the Birmingham, Ala. native, but the 2010 NBA Draft first-rounder, solid of a player as he is, has never made an All-Star squad.

Still, Bledsoe remains a solid competitor and definitely can get buckets on any given night while also being a defensive force. All of our NBA 2K fans out here who played against the digital version of E.B. know of what we’re talking about.

A salute goes out to Twitter user @nizzit for sharing a TikTok of NBA players such as Kyle Kuzma, Tony Snell, and Ben Simmons among others catching unnecessary bars from rappers.

For now, check out YS’s “Mobsters” joint and keep scrolling for reactions from Twitter.

—

Photo: Getty