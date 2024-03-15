DA Fani Willis Can Remain On Trump Election Tampering Case, Judge Rules

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

A judge has ruled that Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis can continue to prosecute the Donald Trump election interference case in Georgia. The catch is the former love interest of Fani Willis, Nathan Wade, must step down from the case for Willis to proceed.

Several outlets, including The Hill, have been covering the hearings featuring DA Fani Willis and Nathan Wade, which was an issue raised by Trump’s legal team. Willis did not previously disclose the nature of her former relationship with Wade, and both took to the stand sharing with the court the happenings in their brief romantic union.

This was largely seen as an attempt by Trump’s team to not only get Willis off the case but to have the whole matter thrown out in court. However, the case is still going forward as planned, of course, with Wade stepping aside. Wade can also remain as a prosecutor but Willis would have to step aside as Judge Scott McAfee ruled it would be a conflict of interest.

As expected, Trump’s team believes the judge didn’t do enough to change the course for their client and issued a statement pushing back on the decision.

“While respecting the Court’s decision, we believe that the Court did not afford appropriate significance to the prosecutorial misconduct of Willis and Wade, including the financial benefits, testifying untruthfully about when their personal relationship began, as well as Willis’ extrajudicial MLK ‘church speech,’ where she played the race card and falsely accused the defendants and their counsel of racism,” Steve Sadow, Trump’s lead defense counsel in the case, shared in a statement.

A statement has not emerged from Wilis or her team regarding Judge McAfee’s decision.

On X, reactions to the news that DA Fani Willis will be allowed to remain on the Trump election interference case with conditions began cropping up. We’ve got them listed below.

