Fat Joe Sued For $20M By Ex-Hypeman, Claims Rapper Had Sex With Minors

Fat Joe is being sued for $20 million by his former hypeman, who has lobbed a litany of sordid claims against the Bronx rapper. The lawsuitalleges that Joe, born Joseph Antonio Cartagena, participated in sex acts with several minors in their teens, amongst other wild claims.

As initially reported by Variety, Terrance “T.A.” Dixon filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court Southern District of New York against the “Lean Back: rapper on Thursday, June 19. Dixon was reportedly Joe’s hypeman for over 15 years, giving him front row view of the illicit behavior he described in his 157-page lawsuit.

It’s worth noting that Dixon’s lawyer is Tyrone Blackburn, the same man who is representing Lil Rodney in his lawsuit againt Sean “Diddy” Combs, which also includes some explosive charges against the disgraced mogul. However, Blackburn has developed a rep for representing clients with over-the-top claims that aren’t necessarily credible.

But Dixon claims that over the years Fat Joe coerced him in over 4.000 sexuals acts to keep him in good “standing within the Enterprise. According to Dixon he was pressured “into humiliating situations, including sex acts performed under duress and surveillance, accompanied by threats of abandonment in foreign countries if [he] refused compliance.”

The most egregious claim in the lawsuit is its detailing of Fat Joe allegedly participating sex acts with three Jane Does—one 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds. Also included in the RICO-claiming lawsuit are longtime Fat Joe associates. Pete “Pistol Pete” Torres and Richard “Rich Player” Jospitre, as well as Roc Nation.

Dixon’s lawsuit arrives after he and Blackburn were sued by Fat Joe back in April for slander after alleging on social media that the rapper flew a 16-year-old girl across state lines to engage in sexual intercourse. Joe maintains that Dixon and Blackburn are basically trying to extort him, allegedly.

Fat Joe is being represented by Joe Tacopina, a criminal attorney who has become famed in Hip-Hop circles after representing A$AP Rocky, who acquitted of gun charges and who past clients include Meek Mill, and Donald Trump. In reponse to the lawsuit against Fat Joe, Tacopino told Variety, “The lawsuit filed by Tyrone Blackburn and Terrance Dixon is a blatant act of retaliation — a desperate attempt to deflect attention from the civil suit we filed first, which exposed their coordinated scheme to extort Mr. Cartagena through lies, threats, and manufactured allegations.”

Needless to say, the social media peanut gallery has been going off since news of the lawsuit broke.

This story is developing.