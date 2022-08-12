FBI Search Of Trump’s Mar-A-Lago Home Reportedly Connected To Nuclear Documents

D.L. Chandler is a veteran of the Washington D.C. metro writing scene, working as a journalist, reporter, and culture critic. Initially freelancing at iOne Digital in 2010, he officially joined the iOne team in 2017 where he currently works as a Senior Editor for Cassius Life and Hip-Hop Wired. D.L. covers a variety of topics including breaking news, politics, Hip-Hop music and culture, fashion, and Black history. He currently heads the SPIRIT.ED column for Cassius Life, which focuses on adult beverages and their history. D.L. has worked in the past for MTV News, Billboard, and several other publications. His first big break in journalism came with the now-defunct Politically Black in 1999, the nation's first Black political news portal. D.L. is a native Washingtonian and resides in the Greater Washington area.

HipHopWired Featured Video CLOSE

Donald Trump is back in the news but it isn’t connected to a prospective presidential run but instead a recent FBI raid of the former president’s Mar-A-Lago residence. Reports are coming forth that the Justice Department was in seek of highly classified nuclear documents, which the business mogul claims are a hoax.

The Washington Post exclusively reported on Thursday (August 11) that the FBI was on the hunt for classified nuclear documents among other items during their raid that took place this past Monday according to sources that shared information with the outlet. As it stands, what seems to be at issue is concerns from investigators that Trump improperly took home the sensitive material after his White House ouster in early 2021 after President Joe Biden was sworn in.

Attorney General Merrick Garland offered in a public statement that he would not discuss details of the raid but did confirm that it was him who sanctioned the decision to ask the courts for a search warrant of the Florida resort.

“The public’s clear and powerful interest in understanding what occurred under these circumstances weighs heavily in favor of unsealing,” said a motion from Justice Department lawyers who filed for the warrant. “That said, the former President should have an opportunity to respond to this Motion and lodge objections, including with regards to any ‘legitimate privacy interests’ or the potential for other ‘injury’ if these materials are made public.”

Via his Truth Social media platform, Trump decried the search as a hoax and agreed with public sentiment that the documents uncovered related to the raid should be made public. With the news of the raid still buzzing online, the word nuclear began trending on Twitter and the comments are rife with criticism towards Trump and his alleged mishandling of top-secret documents that could possibly weaken the security of the nation.

We’ve got some of those replies below.

—

Photo: Getty